Trump warns Alaskan GOP governor he will revoke approval if he backs Murkowski





Former President Trump on Tuesday approved Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavys (R) re-election offer, but only on the condition that Dunleavy does not back Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) in 2022.

Alaska needs Mike Dunleavy as governor more than ever, Trump said in a statement. He has my full and complete approval, but that approval is subject to his non-approval from Senator Lisa Murkowski who was very bad for Alaska.

In other words, if Mike approves it, which is his prerogative, my approval of him is null and void, and has no further force or effect! Trump added.

Trump has vowed political revenge on Murkowski since she voted earlier this year to convict the former president on charges of inciting insurgency on the U.S. Capitol in January.

Of the seven Republican senators who voted to condemn the former president, Murkowski is the only one to be re-elected in 2022. Trump has already supported one of the main opponents of Murkowski, the former commissioner of the Department of Administration of the ‘Alaska, Kelly Tshibaka.

While just one other Republican has entered the race for governor in Alaska, a ballot measure approved by voters last year means Dunleavy will face an open primary in 2022, the opposing candidates from all parties. Another Republican, State Representative Christopher Kurka, has entered the race for governor.

The top four voters in the primary will qualify for the general election, which will be decided by a preferential vote.

