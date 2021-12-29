PTI special panel decides to revive old party constitution – Journal





ISLAMABAD: A special committee formed by Pakistani President Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Prime Minister Imran Khan last week to review the party’s organizational structure decided to revoke the party’s current constitution and revive the previous one adopted in 2015 with a few changes aimed at strengthening the party at the local level.

The committee recommended that the party have five levels instead of seven and make provincial constituencies the new level instead of tehsils.

These details were provided to Dawn by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, who is also a member of the newly formed 21-member committee.

He said the main committee then formed a subcommittee under the leadership of the newly appointed party secretary general Asad Umar for this purpose, which completed its task on Tuesday. The report would now be submitted to the party chairman and the main committee for final approval.

Report to be submitted to Imran for approval

We suggested that the party’s 2019 constitution be revoked and that we revert to the constitution that was adopted by the party in 2015 with some changes, said Chaudhry, who is also a member of the subcommittee that finalized his recommendations. .

He said the aim of the revision of the organizational structure of the party through changes in the constitution was to reorganize and prepare the party for the next local elections in the provinces and, ultimately, the next general elections.

Other members of the subcommittee include PTI Additional Secretary General Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Sindh Imran Ismail Governor and Minister of Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi.

After the 2013 general election, the PTI introduced a new party structure under which the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were divided into four regions each with no provincial level officials. Later, the same region-based structure was maintained in the new constitution adopted by the party in 2019, and Sindh and Balochistan were also divided into four regions.

After the party’s shocking defeat in the first phase of local elections in his stronghold Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on December 19, Imran Khan, in his capacity as chairman of the PTI, dissolved the party’s organizational structure across the country and formed a committee in charge. to revise the constitution. .

The dissolution of the central PTI organizations at the tehsil level across the country was announced by Fawad Chaudhry at a press conference in Islamabad on December 24. The next day, the prime minister appointed new party officials to headquarters. and provincial levels, reviving the eight-year-old party structure.

Mr Khan appointed Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar as central secretary general in place of MP Kiani, who was appointed additional secretary general.

Education and Vocational Training Minister Shafqat Mahmood has been appointed chairman of the central Punjab section of the party and Minister of Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtyar chairman of the PTI section of southern Punjab. Mr. Zaidi became the chairman of the Sindh section of the PTI, while Defense Minister Pervez Khattak was given responsibility for reorganizing the party to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri has been appointed chairman of the Balochistan branch.

The new appointments show that Mr Khan abolished the party’s organizational structure as given in the 2019 constitution and appointed officials at the central and provincial levels. So far, there has been no change in party structures in the sections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Fawad Chaudhry said earlier that Imran Khan made these appointments temporarily using his special powers as party chairman. He said this interim setup would continue to work until the party has a new constitution.

Posted in Dawn, December 29, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1666437/pti-special-panel-decides-to-revive-partys-old-constitution The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos