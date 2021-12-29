[China Watch] How is Xi as a leader? The Communist Party newspaper is in conflict

~~

~

China’s largest newspaper, the Peoples Daily, published two very contradictory articles about President Xi Jinping earlier in December.

First, on December 9, the newspaper published an article describing China’s reform and opening-up as a great wake-up call for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The article was written by Qu Qingshan, a member of the Communist Party of China Central Committee who also oversees the history and literature of the party.

The article reviews the history of China’s reform and opening-up policy since the 1980s, praising its effectiveness in making China the world’s second-largest economy.

The article was very complimentary about the country’s former ruler, Deng Xiaoping, and how he pushed reforms in China, describing him as a great pioneer behind the country’s new era.

The article also praised Deng Xiaoping’s successors, Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao, for promoting the development of the reform and opening-up policy.

However, the assessment of reform and opening-up articles stops at the Hu Jintao era, and there is no commentary on the era of President Xi Jinping. In fact, Xis’ name is not even mentioned. It is as if the current Xi administration has no connection with the further development of the reform and opening-up policy.

In other words, while the article was very positive about the results of reform and opening up, it blatantly removed Xi from all praise, amounting to an indirect attempt to degrade the current leader.

One could also interpret the article as trying to say that President Xis’ policies have strayed from the right path of reform and opening up. If so, that’s another criticism of the outgoing president.

Assuming this is the case, it is quite unusual for the official CCP gazette to proudly publish an article criticizing President Xi Jinping.

Mural depicting Chinese President Xi Jinping, bottom center, and former Chinese leaders in Lhasa, western China’s Tibet Autonomous Region on June 1, 2021 (AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein)

Problems of the pre-Xi era

But then, on December 13, the Peoples Daily published an article highlighting the problems up to the Hu Jintao era, and the newspaper was very positive about Xi Jinping’s policies.

The article said that China should fully stick to the leadership of the CCP. It was written by another CPC member who specializes in policy research.

The article examined how the CCP could strengthen its leadership and referred to the deviation in China until the Hu Jintao era as follows:

Under the conditions of reform and opening up, there was a certain degree of deviation regarding the content and format of the CCP leadership, amid regrets about the centralized leadership of the party and how to improve it. This was resolved after the 18th CPC National Congress.

The 18th National Congress, which took place in the fall of 2012, saw the end of Hu Jintao as a leader and the emergence of Xi Jinping as his successor.

In other words, the December 13 article not only pointed out the deviation from the pursuit of full CCP leadership that existed until the Hu Jintao era, but it also praised Xi for having corrected this discrepancy.

Obviously, this second article was an attempt to totally contradict the December 9 one and can even be interpreted as a piece of revenge.

A poster by former Chinese Premier Deng Xiaoping.

Rare contradictions

It is extremely rare to see two opposing articles, one indirectly criticizing Xi and the other praising him, published several days apart in the newspaper. Peoples Daily.

He indicates that there are two conflicting schools of thought within the upper echelons of the CCP on how to assess the progress of reform and opening up since the Deng Xiaoping era, and also on how to view politics. of Xi, who is trying to break away from reform and opening up.

It is also worth paying attention to these two opposing camps in China. The reality in China today has surfaced through these articles in the Peoples Daily.

As China contemplates its next National Congress in late 2022, what other developments will emerge due to political differences within the upper echelons of the CCP?

(Read it Sankei Shimbun China Watch Chronicle in Japanese on this link.)

Author: Seki Hei

Find other articles by the author in English on JAPAN Forward here.