Proud Boys Members to Face Charges Jan. 6, US Judge | Courts news





A US judge has dismissed a petition from four leaders of the far-right group Proud Boys to dismiss federal criminal charges arising from the Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol.

Defendants Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl and Charles Donohoe have been charged with violating a federal law that criminalizes obstructing formal government process, among other charges.

This obstruction charge has been used by prosecutors in more than 230 of the 700 criminal cases against participants in the deadly Capitol Hill insurgency, which took place as Congress met to certify President Joe Bidens’ 2020 electoral victory. .

Lawyers for the four men had argued that the charges should be dismissed on the grounds that the underlying laws are unconstitutional and should not apply due to the protection of free speech.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Kelly on Tuesday dismissed those arguments, meaning criminal proceedings against the four members of the Proud Boys will continue.

Supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the United States Capitol in January 2021 as Congress convened to certify Joe Bidens’ electoral victory [Jose Luis Magana/Reuters]

Regardless of the defendants’ political motives or any political message they wish to convey, that alleged conduct is simply not protected by the First Amendment, Kelly said in a 43-page decision.

The defendants are not, as they contend, charged with anything like burning flags, wearing black armbands or participating in simple sit-ins or demonstrations.

The case against the four men is at the center of the US Department of Justice’s sprawling investigation into the January 6, 2021 insurgency, when a group of supporters of former US President Donald Trumps stormed the United States Capitol.

More than three dozen people indicted in the Capitol seat have been identified by federal authorities as leaders, members or associates of the Proud Boys, including at least 16 accused of conspiracy.

Nordean, Biggs, Rehl and Donohoe were charged in March with charges including conspiracy and obstructing due process. All four remain in prison pending a trial scheduled for May.

A federal judge on Tuesday refused to dismiss an indictment accusing four far-right Proud Boys of conspiring to attack the U.S. Capitol on January 6 [File: Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo]

Nordean, of Auburn, Wash., Was chairman of the Proud Boys chapter and a member of the group’s National Council of Elders. Biggs, of Ormond Beach, Fla., Is a self-proclaimed organizer of the Proud Boys. Rehl, of Philadelphia, Pa., And Donohoe, of Kernersville, North Carolina, were presidents of their Proud Boys locals, according to their indictment.

On the morning of January 6, members of the Proud Boys gathered at the Washington Monument and marched to Capitol Hill before Trump finished addressing thousands of supporters near the White House.

They followed a crowd of people who passed through the pedestrian barriers of the Capitol, according to the indictment. Several Proud Boys entered the Capitol building after crowds smashed windows and forced doors.

In a landmark deal last week, Proud Boys member Matthew Greene pleaded guilty to storming Capitol Hill along with two other members of the far-right group.

Greene had traveled from Syracuse, New York, to Washington, DC, and he was arrested in April after a grand jury indicted him. He is cooperating with the authorities under the terms of his plea agreement.

Around 40 defendants allegedly affiliated with far-right groups like the Proud Boys, anti-government Oath Keepers and Three Percenters, have been charged with plotting to prevent Congress or law enforcement from protecting the Capitol. .

Of the 700 people charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol Riot, at least 165 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to felonies punishable by up to six months in prison.

