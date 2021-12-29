Shanghai copper hits month high after allaying Omicron fears





December 28 (Reuters) – Copper prices in China hit a month-long high on Tuesday, helped by appeasing concerns about the impact of the Omicron variant and hopes of continued political support for growth economy of the world’s largest consumer of metals. The most traded copper contract in February on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed the day up 1% at 70,450 yuan ($ 11,059.83) per tonne. It hit 70,870 yuan earlier today, the highest since November 26. “The sense of risk has improved as the first data showed that the new variant of the coronavirus can cause milder symptoms,” Huatai Futures analysts said in a note. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Stock and oil prices also rose as some European countries refrained from imposing strict mobility restrictions, with the UK government in particular awaiting more evidence on whether its healthcare services can cope with high rates of mobility. high infection. Read more The London Metal Exchange remained closed for a public holiday on Tuesday. FUNDAMENTALS * Zijin Mining has started production at its Qulong copper mine in Tibet, one of the largest in China, adding a new source of supply to the market for next year. Read more * Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday inaugurated a new ferronickel plant with a production capacity of 1.8 million tonnes in the southeast of the province of Sulawesi. * China will maintain its flexible monetary policy next year as it seeks to stabilize growth and reduce the costs of financing businesses amid growing economic headwinds, the central bank said on Monday. Read more * The Philippines has lifted a four-year ban on surface mining of copper, gold, silver and complex minerals, the mining bureau chief said. Read more * Nickel rose 0.8% to 149,200 yuan per ton, lead rose 0.1% to 15,400 yuan per ton, and tin gained 0.4% to 290,200 yuan per ton. * However, the profit taking of recent winners has continued. Aluminum fell 0.3% to 19,860 yuan per tonne, while zinc fell 0.8% to 24,100 yuan per tonne. * For the best articles on metals and other news, click on or ($ 1 = 6.3699 yuan) Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Report by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Devika Syamnath Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

