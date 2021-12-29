The beginning of the end?





The ruling party was wiped out in the elections for local Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bodies. This is the bad news. The good news is that the Prime Minister has recognized the reality, the reality that the popularity of parties is declining with each passing day.

Since March 2021, the ruling party has lost all by-elections except one in Sialkot. These losses are not limited to central Punjab. The PTI lost recently in southern Punjab. He lost in his power base Nowshera in a by-election. The party which won 14 seats in Karachi in 2018, which is overwhelming in every way, finished poorly fifth out of six candidates in a by-election on a seat vacated by its own MP.

The Cantonment Council elections in September showed that the party is not even popular in areas that were considered its stronghold. Losing in cantonments like Rawalpindi and Lahore was important. The last nail in the coffin: the local KP elections where the unthinkable happened. It will take time for Imran Khan and the PTI leadership to adjust to this fact. KP is no longer the territory of the Khans and is no longer invincible.

Imran Khan’s reaction was swift. He cannot afford more casualties, especially with the next phase of local elections in the KP and then where it matters most in the Punjab. He can’t afford the continued decline in popularity, but is there anything he can do now? Isn’t it too late for corrective actions? Does he have the team to turn around the depressing situation the country finds itself in today?

More importantly, will Imran Khan and the party’s top leadership really understand the reasons for their electoral failures? Is it just a bad ticket allocation? Does the party leadership suggest that the party would have won all or most by-elections across Pakistan, including the Cantonment Council and the KP local government elections, had the party tickets been handed over to the party? real party workers? It’s a very simplistic understanding. The reality is quite different.

Imran Khan and senior management live in a state of denial. The reality is simple, the ruling party has completely failed to keep its promises during its three years of rule. Imran Khan had created more expectations than any other ruler had ever promised. The old rotten Pakistan would be completely dismantled and in its place a Naya Pakistan would be built, he thundered repeatedly in front of large gatherings. He knew all the problems the country was facing, the poor economic conditions, the pitiful education system which deprives more than 25 million children of a basic education, no system in place to provide clean water, transport mediocre audiences, poor performance of public sector entities which drain billions every year, elite capture of resources, poor governance, lack of opportunities for the people, VIP culture, thana / kuchery culture, legal system which deprives people of justice etc. countries by naming in particular the PPP and the PMLN. The billions of dollars stashed out by corrupt politicians and the billions laundered every year. He was well aware of the problems. Every speech and every occasion has been used to describe these issues.

But was he aware of the solutions? He had no solutions. He did not have a team capable of providing answers or solutions. His team lacked quality, competence and capacity. They had no preparation, which became quite evident after the party came to power. He never realized the enormity of these problems. He never realized that it is much more difficult to find a solution than to state a problem.

Imran Khan only mentioned that he would bring in $ 200 billion from outside the country, not how the money would be brought back. He never experienced the complications and unfortunately never tried to find them out either. The result is here for everyone: Not a dime has been made and most likely no effort is underway at the moment.

Imran Khan has failed miserably in his efforts to solve all the problems he promised before the election. Forty months of rule have seen nothing but unprecedented price hikes, more unemployment and a continuous flow of people falling below the poverty line. His efforts to control price hikes backfired every time he tried to do so.

The Prime Minister had also spoken so much about the high amount of debt contracted by the two previous governments and promised to reduce it after coming to power. Instead, during his tenure, total debt and liabilities grew by Rs 21 trillion in just three years, compared to Rs 24 trillion during the 10-year PPP and PMLN tenure. He inherited a circular debt of Rs 1.1 trillion, which has now more than doubled. Public sector entities are bleeding more than at any time in our history. The list of failures is long and growing every day.

Perhaps the biggest failure lies on the corruption front. Not only did he fail to prove the corruption of an opposition leader despite the brutal use of the state apparatus, but he also showed great tolerance towards his own ministers involved in scams such as sugar, wheat, drugs, LNG and many more. Poor Pakistanis ended up paying hundreds of billions because of a few in high office who looted and looted while the Prime Minister watched without taking any action against those involved. The fact that corruption has increased repeatedly over the past three years is confirmed by none other than Transparency International.

Mr Prime Minister, it is not just a question of the allocation of tickets. It’s too simplistic. These are the many failures of your government. The life of the poor under your government has turned from bad to worse. This is the reality, and only if you and your leaders recognize the dramatic failures will corrective action be possible.

From what we have seen so far, the government does not have what it takes to deal with the many complex challenges facing Pakistan. Is this the end or the beginning of the end? Either way, the situation is not so good.

The writer is the spokesperson for Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, and the former governor of Sindh. He tweets @Real_MZubair

