Imran Khan pushes austerity measures to revive IMF’s $ 6 billion program





Imran Khan’s government set to present Pakistan’s parliament with a series of unpopular austerity measures aimed at resuming a stalled $ 6 billion IMF lending program, risking a violent political backlash at one point of deep economic pain.

A finance bill is expected to be presented to the lower house on Wednesday that would cut development spending, end subsidies in areas such as electricity and gas, and remove sales tax breaks on raw materials and gas. pharmaceutical products.

The measures are designed to raise 600 billion rupees ($ 3.4 billion) in the fiscal year ending June 2022.

The continued tightening of the belt follows an agreement between the IMF and Pakistani officials last month to resume payments from a financial support plan that was agreed in 2019. Measures are needed to secure the next tranche of funding. $ 1 billion after the loan program was blocked. year.

The Pakistani economy is mired in a tough business cycle, with inflation at its highest level in years and the rupee falling 17% against the US dollar since May. A weekly index of basic necessities such as food and fuel climbed nearly 20% last week compared to the same period last year.

The State Bank of Pakistan responded by raising the benchmark interest rate twice since last month by a total of 250 basis points to 9.75 percent.

The bill is expected to pass parliament, but the unpopularity of the austerity measures has added to the growing political challenges Khan faces. Critics said cutting sales tax cuts would disproportionately hurt the poorest, who bore the brunt of soaring inflation, while opposition parties plan to stage street protests against the government next year.

Khan hopes to be one of the few elected leaders in Pakistan to complete his term, which is due to end in 2023.

The prime minister came to power promising to end the boom and bust cycles that have forced Pakistan to seek 12 IMF bailouts since the 1980s. Yet worries about a balance of payments crisis spiral forced him to accept the fund’s unpopular terms.

Growth in Pakistan has remained relatively robust, with Fitch Ratings expecting it to reach around 4% this year. But analysts said the measures could make life more difficult. “The IMF says you have to take action to slow the economy,” said Sakib Sherani, managing director of Macro Economic Insights, a research firm in Islamabad.

Pakistan’s finance minister Shaukat Tarin argued that existing concessions and subsidies distort the economy. “The IMF doesn’t say you don’t give relief to people,” he told reporters. “But they say don’t skew the tax rate. “

advised

But Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, a former prime minister and prominent opposition leader, said reforms were being rushed by parliament. Since Khan became prime minister in 2018, he added, the price of essential daily items has increased by 50%.

“The reality is that the government has failed to meet IMF conditions and is looking to fill the void. The ordinary citizen will be hit very hard, ”he said. “There are serious escalations like [the tariff for] gas and electricity.

Khan’s government will introduce a separate bill to give more autonomy to the State Bank of Pakistan, which the IMF has also called for. The bill will prevent the central bank governor from being impeached by the government and limit public borrowing.

But critics of the bill argued the measures would make the central bank irresponsible, with one prominent business leader joking that his governor would effectively become “Pakistan’s first economic viceroy.”

