Government emphasizes stopping raw minerba exports

SULTENG, peoplebengkulu.com – The government continues to encourage the downstream industry program by reducing exports of raw materials, in order to increase the added value of the industrial sector and the competitiveness of the national economy. Through the downstream program, the use of technology transfer becomes important to utilize the results of natural resources and protect the environment.

I have said on several occasions to stop nickel exports. Next year we will stop bauxite raw materials, next year we will stop exporting other mineral products and coal. “We will stop exporting raw materials that do not add much value to the country,” Indonesian President Joko Widodo said at the Ferronickel and Stainless Steel Factory Review event and the inauguration of PT Gunbuster Nickel Industry in Konawe Regency, in southeast Sulawesi, Monday (12/27).

President Joko Widodo is arguing if there are any investors who want to build a downstream bauxite industry next year. The president also called on regional governments to always maintain the investment climate in their respective regions, so that it is conducive to investors who wish to develop value-added industries. From these industries, they will get taxes, create as many jobs as possible, and earn a lot of foreign exchange.

To ensure the safety of investors in carrying out their business activities, so that they can increase the value of their investments in the future. The benefits for the surrounding community are that this will open up new jobs and opportunities for MSMEs, which in turn will increase economic growth in provinces and districts where the industry is located, President Joko Widodo said.

Indonesia has the world’s largest reserve of nickel, reaching 21 million tonnes, or 24 percent of total world reserves. Indonesia’s nickel production in 2020 will reach 781,000 tonnes, or 31.8% of world nickel production. Going forward, nickel production is expected to continue to increase, both for the production of nickel pig iron and for high pressure acid leach processing from low grade ore.

The increase in the added value of nickel ore to ferronickel products is 14 times, and if it becomes stainless steel billets, it will be 19 times. Currently, the operating nickel smelters have reached an investment of US $ 15.7 billion, with a ferronickel production capacity of 969,000 tonnes / year.

Exports of ferronickel products have also grown very rapidly year on year, reaching US $ 4.7 billion in 2020, and between January and October 2021, they reached US $ 5.6 billion. . Based on World Top Export data, currently exports of nickel-based products (stainless steel plates, stainless billets and stainless steel coils), Indonesia ranks 1st in the world with total export value of US $ 1.63 billion in 2020 and is ranked 4th in global production.

A mutually beneficial partnership between industry and community will bring mutual progress and have a direct impact on industrial growth, employment, improving community well-being through entrepreneurship, as well as improving social infrastructure in the community, Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said in his report to President Joko Widodo.

PT Gunbuster Nickel Industry, inaugurated today, is a foundry located in the regency of North Morowali and is expected to produce ferronickel with a production capacity of 1.8 million tonnes / year. With the addition of investments in PT Gunbuster Nickel Industry, the natural resource-based mining downstream program will be realized more quickly.

This completes the production line previously carried out at the PT Obsidian Stainless Steel foundry in Konawe, Southeast Sulawesi. The company is a foundry producing ferronickel with a production capacity of 2.2 million tons / year and stainless steel billets with a production capacity of 3 million tons / year. Meanwhile, PT Virtue Dragon Nickel Industry is a ferronickel smelter with a production capacity of 1 million tons / year.

The three foundries will be part of the government’s plan to encourage industrial downstreaming to increase the added value of domestic mineral raw materials. PT Obsidian Stainless Steel, PT Virtue Dragon Nickel Industry and PT Gunbuster Nickel Industry have invested a total of US $ 8 billion, with a workforce of approximately 27,000 people.

Also present at the event were the Minister of Industry, the Minister of Investment / Head of BKPM, the Cabinet Secretary, the Chief of the Indonesian National Police, the Governor of Southeast Sulawesi, the Governor of Central Sulawesi, the Regent of Konawe, the Regent of North Morowali, the Board of Commissioners of PT Gunbuster Nickel Industry, Managing Chairman of PT Gunbuster Nickel Industry and Managing Chairman of PT Virtue Dragon Nickel Industry. (rep / fsr)