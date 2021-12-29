Trump suffers ‘meltdown in Mar-a-Lago’ as Jan 6 investigation ends: report





The actions of Donald Trump in the run-up to the deadly Jan.6 insurgency are increasingly the focus of attention, according to a reporter who announced important information about the congressional investigation.

The House select committee will open an investigation into an appeal Trump made to the Willard Hotel, where his allies Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani and others were huddled in a “war room” as part of an effort aimed at disrupting the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory, and Guardianreporter Hugo Lowell – who first disclosed the call – explained to MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” what that means for the investigation.

RELATED: Jan 6 Committee to Investigate Trump’s Appeals to Allies at the Willard Hotel Ahead of the Capitol Riot

“It was a pivotal moment on the night of January 5-6 when Trump took the White House phone call,” Lowell said. According to sources, he asked his agents to find ways to prevent certification from taking place during the joint session of Congress on January 6. If you’re talking to Trump’s allies, that’s okay – he was just trying to find ways to delay certification and find another day, but I always thought that was a really misleading characterization because, anyway, by action or inaction he managed to do stop certification, and the Capitol was attacked and now it’s gonna loom large in the committee’s investigation.

The twice-indicted single-term president has claimed executive privilege over hundreds of documents, and Lowell predicted that the U.S. Supreme Court would decide in the spring whether Congress can see that evidence, and he agreed that the committee would eventually take action against Trump personally.

“It is becoming more and more likely because they are considering criminal dismissals for the former president,” Lowell said. “They always look at Bannon and they always look at Giuliani and [John] Eastman. These are the guys at the Willard that Trump called on Jan.5 and asked for advice. There were several war rooms. There is one with Eastman, Giuliani and Bannon and there was a separate one where people like [Michael] Flynn and Roger Stone and Alex Jones. There was, like, a massive operation going on at Willard. “

Want a daily rundown of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

“It will really flourish in the investigation,” he added. “But it’s true, they’re now focusing on the guilt of Trump himself and whether he ordered the Willard to lead the attack on Capitol Hill next, and whether there was some sort of conspiracy going on.”

The select committee has been criticized for moving too slowly ahead of next year’s midterm elections, but Lowell said they had already gathered substantial evidence despite Trump’s efforts to block the investigation. “

RELATED: Jan 6 Committee Focuses on GOP Congressmen

“They are against this delay,” he said. “It’s a tough deadline, it’s the end of this Congress at the latest because if the Republicans regain the majority and it’s the end of the committee, they are not going to want to return to the committee. So they are against this deadline. , but they have amassed a veritable mine of evidence. [Mark] Meadows, he ultimately decided not to cooperate, and he provided a wealth of documents, communications, and text messages of which we only saw a fragment, and these are overwhelming enough already, and Trump is a little in crisis, which we understand, in Mar-A-Lago. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.salon.com/2021/12/28/suffers-a-meltdown-in-mar-a-lago-as-jan-6-probe-closes-in-report_partner/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos