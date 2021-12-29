IIT Kanpur Convocation: PM Narendra Modi Launches Blockchain-Based Digital Degrees at IIT Kanpur Convocation | Kanpur News





KANPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched blockchain-based digital degrees at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Kanpur.

Speaking at the ceremony, Prime Minister Modi asked IIT graduates to choose challenge over comfort and urged them to start working now for whatever kind of India they want over the course. over the next 25 years.

The Prime Minister regretted that a lot of time had already been wasted.

He said that India too had started its new journey after independence.

After 25 years, a lot of work should have been done to hold us up. But a lot of time has been lost.

He said two generations have passed and we shouldn’t even miss two moments now.

The Prime Minister told the students that they must take the reins of the country’s development and start working there now.

It is the responsibility of each of you to give direction to the country for the next 25 years, to give momentum to the country, “he said.

Prime Minister Modi said the country stands on the brink of immense opportunity, which also comes with great responsibilities.

He said these responsibilities also represented dreams for the country. You and your generation have the opportunity to make these dreams come true and create a modern India. ”

He said the attitude of IIT graduates was the same as the country – working to get results rather than just getting by.

At the 54th graduation ceremony of IIT Kanpur, all students received digital degrees through in-house blockchain-based technology developed at the institute as part of the National Blockchain Project.

These digital credentials can be verified globally and are tamper-proof.

Later in the day, PM Modi also inaugurated the completed section of the Kanpur metro rail project.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), improving urban mobility has been one of PM Modi’s main areas of intervention. The completed 9 km long section of the Kanpur Rail Metro Project runs from IIT Kanpur to Moti Jheel.

The total length of the Kanpur metro rail project is 32 km and is being built at a cost of over Rs 11,000 crore. The Kanpur metro will be the fastest metro project in the country.

The construction of the Kanpur metro started on November 15, 2019 and the test run took place on the 9 km IIT priority corridor at Motijheel on November 10, 2021, in less than two years.

(With PTI entries)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/kanpur/pm-modi-launches-blockchain-based-digital-degrees-at-iit-kanpur-convocation/articleshow/88540264.cms

