Turks hold onto dollars as mistrust of Erdogan persists

The jury is still out on Ankaras’ plan to encourage a return to the Turkish lira as hard currency depositors stick to their assets despite state-backed market intervention that rallied the pound on the week last.

The program, intended to reverse an alarming trend in dollarization, was announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on December 20, shortly after the pound tumbled past 18 against the greenback. This was an all-time low, at which the ailing currency fell from the region of 11 against the dollar in just one month amid growing apprehension over Erdogan’s pressure for rate cuts to interest despite soaring inflation. Officials can claim the ploy sparked a return to the read, but financial data indicates otherwise.

According to daily statistics According to the Banking Regulatory and Supervisory Agency, foreign currency deposits not only did not decline after governments moved, but increased by around $ 250 million to reach $ 163.7 billion on December 22. . Likewise, foreign currency deposits by businesses increased by $ 1.8 billion to reach $ 98 billion in the same period.

The program aims to encourage foreign currency depositors to return to the pound and prevent the flight of the remaining pound holders, by promising that any losses they may suffer from the fall of the pound would be reimbursed by the Treasury or the central bank. But despite the full promotion of state institutions, state-owned banks and pro-government media, hard currency depositors have so far shown little interest, mainly due to lingering mistrust in Ankara. The lack of confidence was compounded by revelations of how the pound’s abrupt rally came about thanks to backhanded interventions by the central bank, which sold billions of dollars through state-owned banks despite its foreign exchange reserves. already exhausted.

The program requires retail depositors to tie up their money for at least three months. This has little appeal to the majority of deposit holders in Turkey on one month terms. In addition, depositors who choose to exit the system earlier risk a loss on their principal amounts if the lira falls in the meantime, in addition to losing the banks’ interest rate yield. The lira, which jumped about 50 percent in the region of 10 against the dollar last week, was already down this week, touch 11.95 to the greenback Tuesday.

The rebound on December 20 may have been a relief, but for many ordinary people it meant the loss of precious savings in the blink of an eye. The fall in currencies since September, fueled by Erdogan’s hardening rhetoric against rate hikes and coupled with soaring inflation threatening to reach 50 percent down the road, has led many to seek refuge. in the dollar. People who had paid up to 18 lire on the dollar saw their savings melt away as the value of the greenback fell to around 12 lire within hours after Erdogan announced the new program in the evening.

The rapid rebound raised questions about who was selling huge amounts of dollars at this late hour. Retail investors only had online banking services available to them, which led experts to suggest correctly, as it turned out that state-owned banks were on the line. Panicked ordinary citizens probably joined in. frenzy of sales, using online applications. The source of the sales of public banks was not difficult to guess. The central bank had depleted $ 128 billion in foreign exchange reserves in 2019 and 2020 in similar backhand interventions to support the lira. Indeed, central bank data released in the following days showed a drop of nearly $ 7 billion in the net foreign assets of banks on December 20 and 21.

So everything looked like a coordinated operation. As Erdogan announced the new deposit system, public banks began a simultaneous sale of hard currencies, made available by the central bank, and soon the managers of two main lenders, the public Ziraat and the private Is, hailed how Erdogans measures had triggered a return to the reading.

This is how the pound rebounded from its all-time low of 18.36 against the dollar at 10.23 in a matter of days, with most of the rise occurring on the night of December 20. As Erdogan said, we saw the bubble on the exchange rates disperse in one day with our package of measures.

Yet the operation has sparked a storm of criticism as pundits, opposition parties and ordinary citizens wonder why the government has left the people without a clue of its plans and allowed the dollar rush to take hold. Continue as Erdogan has sharpened the tone on his unorthodox economic views, stoking fears of soaring inflation.

Many have compared the governments’ move to an ambush or entrapment of their own people. Faik Oztrak, tweeted the spokesperson for the main opposition Republican People’s Party, Erdogan himself has fueled the exchange rate hike and he now calls it a bubble. And he laughs at people, saying he dispersed the bubble in one day. What you did was not scatter a bubble, but set a trap for the nation and rip off the people. And the people will respond in kind to the ballot boxes.

Minister of Treasury and Finance Nureddin Nabati, who took over the post less than a month ago, initially sought to defend the operation, believing that it was natural for the State to use all the instruments at its disposal. Soon he changed look, denying the involvement of public banks. They didn’t sell dollars that night. Public banks were not involved. It was the retailers who stepped in. They practically competed against each other [to sell dollars], he said on December 27.

As details emerged, the government has stepped up attempts to quell criticism. Durmus Yilmaz, a former central bank governor who is now an opposition MP, was the first to receive a warning from Erdogan that he would pay the price. Then the bank watchdog said he had deposited criminal complaints against 26 people including Yilmaz, another former central bank chief, and economic commentators, including this author for comments aimed at manipulating exchange rates.

As for the regime itself, its viability remains uncertain. The slump has been contained for now, but there is no indication that a return to reading is in progress. On the contrary, official data shows that hard currency deposits have not declined, meaning that the new regime has received little interest so far. To increase its attractiveness, banks raised interest rates by several percentage points, while the central bank proposed new incentives to banks to promote the program. The impact of all these measures remains to be seen.