Trump backs Dunleavy for Alaska governor again, but only if he doesn’t back Murkowski





Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy meets with former President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One, February 28, 2019 (Photo by Shealah Craighead / White House)

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued Governor Mike Dunleavy’s conditional approval for his re-election, saying the outgoing governor had his backing, but only if he did not back US Senator Lisa Murkowski in her re-election bid.

Dunleavy, who has five challengers to date, thanked Trump for his support.

He has my full and complete approval, said the Trumps message, emailed by the Former Presidents’ Political Action Committee, but that approval is subject to his non-approval by Senator Lisa Murkowski who has been very bad for Alaska, including losing ANWAR, perhaps the most important drilling site in the world, and much more.

ANWAR appeared to be a reference to ANWR, the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, which Murkowski helped open for drilling with a provision she put into federal law in 2017.

A spokesperson for Murkowski’s campaign could not be reached on Tuesday. Murkowski, generally considered among the more moderate Republicans in the Senate, was appointed in 2002 by her father, former Senator and Governor Frank Murkowski, and was subsequently elected in 2004, 2010 and 2016.

When asked if he would take the approval, Dunleavy released a written statement thanking Trump for his support.

I want to thank President Trump for his support, Dunleavy said. We have had a very good working relationship on issues that are important to Alaska, particularly resource development. No president has done more for Alaska than President Trump and I appreciate his support.

[Alaska Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer will not run for re-election in 2022, leaving Dunleavy to find new running mate]

Andrew Jensen, campaign spokesperson for Dunleavys, said he did not believe the governor intended to get involved in the race for the US Senate.

The governor is focused on his run, Jensen said.

Trump unconditionally endorsed Dunleavy in the 2018 gubernatorial election.

Several of the president’s former advisers are now working on the campaign of Murkowski’s main Republican opponent, former Department of State Administration commissioner Kelly Tshibaka.

Tshibaka criticized Murkowski for voting to confirm several people appointed by the Biden administration, including Home Secretary Deb Haaland. Under Haaland, the Home Office suspended oil and gas leases in the refuge.

Murkowski has continued to support drilling at the refuge, and an ongoing lawsuit could overturn the suspension.

Asked about Trump’s conditional approval, Tshibaka campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said: We certainly don’t think Lisa Murkowski deserves anyone’s approval.

Murtaugh was communications director for Trump’s 2020 national re-election campaign.

When asked if Tzhibakah’s campaign demanded the condition attached to Trump’s approval by Dunleavy, Murtaugh said we declined to comment on this.

Murkowski was one of seven Senate Republicans who voted to condemn Trump for inciting the Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol. Fifty-seven votes were cast in favor of the conviction, nine less than the required two-thirds majority. The day after the attack, Murkowski said in a video he was incited to the highest level.

Trump has since urged Alaskans to reject Murkowski. I don’t know where the others will be next year, but I do know where I will be in Alaska to campaign against a disloyal and very bad senator, Trump told political news site Politico in March, after Murkowski voted to advance the appointment of Haalands.

Trump unconditionally endorsed Tshibaka in June, following a meeting between the two at Trump Tower in New York. (His November campaign announced plans for a Trump-hosted fundraiser in Mar-a-Lago in early 2022.) The Republican Party of Alaska Central Committee also endorsed Tshibaka in July.

Prior to these approvals, Murkowski received the support of his titular colleague from Alaska, US Senator Dan Sullivan. Both senators refused to back Trump as president in 2016, but Sullivan backed him in 2020.

As of Tuesday evening, six candidates, including Dunleavy, had registered as candidates for the governors’ race with the Alaska Elections Division or the Alaska Public Service Commission. The deadline to participate in the race is June 1st.

Ten candidates have registered with the Alaska Elections Division to run for the Alaska Senate seat in 2022, and that figure does not include Tshibaka. The deadline to register for this race is also June 1st.

In both races, four candidates will advance from the August primaries to the November general election, where the winners will be chosen with a choice vote.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.adn.com/politics/2021/12/28/trump-again-endorses-dunleavy-for-alaska-governor-but-only-if-he-doesnt-back-murkowski/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos