The tourist potential of the Ladongi dam, which was inaugurated by Jokowi, can play dragon boats





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Inauguration of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi Dam Ladongi in East Kolaka Regency, Southeast Sulawesi, Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Jokowi said the dam that works for irrigation also has the potential to be developed into a tourist destination as it is surrounded by magnificent natural landscapes. “Its beautiful nature can also be developed as a major tourist site water recreation“Jokowi said on Tuesday. There, Jokowi also tested the tourism potential by driving a dragon boat and also rowing with a number of ministers accompanying him. Accompanying ministers included Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung. Meanwhile, the head of the Investment Coordination Board, Bahlil Lahadalia, is the drummer tasked with regulating the pace of the movement of the boats and encouraging the rowers. President Joko Widodo accompanied by PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono (third from right) and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung (second from right) on a dragon boat during the inauguration of the Ladongi dam in the Kolaka oriental regency, in the province of Southeast Sulawesi on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Jokowi inaugurated the 45 -capacity of Ladongi Dam, 9 million cubic meters of water with an area of ​​about 222 hectares. BETWEEN PHOTOS / Jojon “Previously I tried to use a boat, rowing, because indeed the direction of this reservoir can also be used as a tourist place, so it is the responsibility of the district and the province for the development later, ”Jokowi said. He also hopes that the local district and provincial governments can develop Ladongi’s tourism potential to attract tourist visits. Ladongi Dam has a capacity of 45.9 million cubic meters with an area of ​​222 hectares. For the function irrigationLadongi Dam will later irrigate rice fields in a number of surrounding districts, namely East Kolaka, Konawe, South Konawe and Kolaka. Read also : 5 excursions in the mangrove forest of Yogyakarta in the west of Lombok

