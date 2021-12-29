Boris Johnson: the joke is no longer funny

CITY OF MEXICO (apro) .- Boris Johnson was a bulletproof man. Many analysts in the UK have attempted to explain why no scandal appeared to affect the approval of its Prime Minister. This has radically changed in the past few months. The armor of the conservative populist has cracked and is quickly collapsing. The question now is why it opened so quickly and when to stop falling.

Like a good part of contemporary populists, Boris Johnson has locked himself for years in a well seasoned character. As a good populist, humor is a particular aspect of the cartoon which hides the face of this prime minister from the public. However, unlike populists in other countries, this British Conservative leader has made humor his brand’s most recognizable hallmark.

From his tenure as mayor of London to his last election campaign, Johnson has been chaotic and ready to poke fun at himself. Ridiculous things that would have sunk anyone, like being stuck sitting, hanging from a cable and with a British flag in hand, were celebrated as part of her character’s lore. You don’t have to go very far to notice it. Johnson appears before the audience with disheveled eight-year-old hair, frequent babbling and no serious answers to direct questions. When cornered by his own nonsense, a grimace even seems to announce that he is holding back so as not to laugh at himself.

But it would be a mistake to assume that what we see is all there is. A British journalist told a story that portrays Johnson in full. Several years ago, before becoming Prime Minister, Johnson was the guest speaker at a business conference. The curator was late, disheveled, restless and stuck. He stepped onto the podium and looked at the audience. He started to speak and paused to look back, apparently to read the name of the event. The people laughed. What followed was a series of absurd anecdotes. The public adored him. The reporter recounts how, years later, he was commissioned to cover yet another event where Boris Johnson would be the keynote speaker. Boris was late, disheveled, restless and stuck. He stepped onto the podium and looked at the audience. He started to speak and stopped to look back … I don’t need to tell the rest of the story.

The character that Boris Johnson skillfully endorsed was revered by Tyrians and Trojans. This figure was crucial for the Conservative Party to devastate historically Labor working-class areas in the last election. Johnson has promised to bring them up to the level of the richest part of the UK. And they believed it. His character also allowed Johnson to tell the most infamous lies without being penalized for it. He lied about what the UK will save from Brexit, his extramarital affairs and even cheated on the Queen. Boris being Boris.

But the joke is no longer funny. According to the most recent polls, the Labor Party, sunk and demoralized for most of the year, has outnumbered its historic rival. The job is at its highest level since 2014. Plus, Johnson’s approval is in shambles. Only 39% of the population approve of its management; 57% are suspicious of their prime minister and think they should resign.

Boris Johnson’s weakness is already being felt at home. A few days ago, dozens of Conservative MPs voted against the package of restrictions their prime minister was proposing to deal with the new variant of covid-19. Johnson’s proposal was saved because Labor chose to back it, putting health care above the possibility of establishing a no-confidence motion to destabilize the Prime Minister. But the wound was visible. It is clear that part of his party has lost confidence in Boris.

Johnson’s collapse has become the main narrative his government is embedded in. The question is no longer why Johnson is bulletproof, but where and when will come the impact that will end his reign.

Perhaps the most remarkable thing behind this phenomenon is that Boris Johnson was not rushed. Or to be more precise, the British Prime Minister has pushed himself. And he did it because he got tangled up in his combination of corruption, lies and frivolity which, amid the uncertainty and sacrifice the pandemic has involved, has been unacceptable to the public.

Let’s start with corruption. Several weeks ago it was announced that Johnson had used public resources to reshape his department. The character of the Prime Minister helped soften this blow. The problem is that Johnson recently sent Parliament an initiative to change a rulebook to prevent one of his relatives from being accused of a conflict of interest. It was too much for the British public, who values, like little else, respect for form.

The tatting was revealed when it was announced that in 2020 Downing Street staff were hosting a Christmas party. The party took place amid the most severe restrictions due to the pandemic; that is, when the majority of the population has made sacrifices such as not being able to say goodbye to their seriously ill, not traveling or not meeting the relatives they see once a year. As if that weren’t enough, this year images of Downing Street staff have been leaked playing hugely popular UK Christmas anecdotes at their workplaces, without following distancing rules or recommendations. As recently as last week, various media outlets posted photos of Johnson happily drinking wine and eating cheese in Downing Street Gardens with other officials, just as people were in lockdown or lockdown to avoid contagion .

Johnson reacted to all of the above with lies offensive to any intelligence. The prime minister said he was not aware of the party that had taken place against him. It fell apart when a leaked video reported that a short-lived spokesperson was making jokes about avoiding questions from the press on the matter. Something similar happened with trivia. Initially, those involved were said to be at home, but later it became clear that they were not. When it comes to wine and cheese, Johnson has only succeeded in weaving a shameful network: the meeting took place outside working hours, so alcohol consumption is not a problem, but labor issues are there. were addressed, so he did not violate containment measures.

Despite the above, all is not lost for Boris Johnson. But his future looks extremely complicated. With Brexit more or less late, the Prime Minister no longer has his main political flag. Worse yet, she now has to deal with the effects of this suicidal break-up. One example is the lack of manpower which generated a shortage and forced the military to use it to secure the fuel supply. The effects of Brexit are predicted to only get worse over time. To this, we must add that we do not see how Johnson will be able to keep his last promise, to equalize the standard of living of the rural working-class areas with the rich urban areas. Therefore, if you don’t drastically change things, the anger against you might escalate.

For the moment, we do not see where this change could come from. Boris Johnson has chosen to respond to the current crisis by sticking to his character’s instructions. The Prime Minister recently gave a chaotic speech in which he could not find his notes. He has apologized too many times by shuffling papers. I ended up talking about Peppa Pig, a very popular cartoon character in the UK. But the public and the media tore it apart. Fewer and fewer find the joke sympathetic.

* Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Edinburgh.