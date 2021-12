Khan: Imran Khan’s hybrid regime in Pakistan collapses

ISLAMABAD: The defeat of the Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) led by Imran Khan in the local elections of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa shows a clear sign of a split between the military establishment and the ruling party. Khan’s ascendancy to the throne of Islamabad was made possible by the military, in particular the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI. It was a defeat Khan had dreaded but not expected at the KP since his relationship began to deteriorate with the military establishment earlier this year. But the military has quietly looked away and dropped the pins on the PTI candidates. This is the second round of the battle between partners of the hybrid regime. In a first, Imran Khan had discouraged the military by deliberately delaying the announcement of the appointment of the head of the ISI. The army chief wanted a change in the leadership of the ISI early this year. The military declared Lt. Gen. Nadeem Ahmed Anjum as the new ISI chief while Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, who had helped Imran Khan win electoral battles on behalf of the military, was removed from office. functions of Commander of the Peshawar Corps. Imran Khan sat on the recommendation of the army chief until rumors and conspiracy theories grew thick enough to be cut with a dull knife. Khan thought about all the options: reject the army chief’s recommendations or accept them. He chose the third option: to delay the official declaration. This showed that he was no longer in the same books as General Javed Bajwa. The military took the insult and fell silent, the Singapore Post reported. The army played its part in the KP elections. There could be many reasons the PTI gets such a beating on the ground, but one remains key to the game, the military’s decision to avoid any tricks it deployed in the 2018 election. This “no-intervention” policy left the PTI candidates to fight alone and lose hard. What worries Imran Khan now are the upcoming local elections in Punjab. It is due early next year and the results in Punjab will set the stage for the big election of 2023, the Singapore Post reported. The military can play a big role in the Punjab’s elections, and if so, the stage is set for a final showdown between the partners. The third round of the fight will decide who wins in the end. It is clear that the new year will see some interesting matches in Pakistan, starting with the Punjab elections, even as the country remains on the brink of drowning in growing radicalism and financial debts.

