Punjab elections Prime Minister Modi set to speak at a rally in Punjab on January 5 could share the stage with Amarinder Singh





Image source: PTI (FILE) Prime Minister Modi is expected to address a Punjab rally on January 5 Strong points This will be the first time PM Modi, Amrinder will share the stage

Rally will be the first to be tackled by the PM after the repeal of three agricultural laws

Modi rally to kick off BJP campaign in poll-linked state Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to sound the BJP’s bugle in the Punjab on January 5 and share the stage with the party’s new ally and former chief minister of state Amarinder Singh, sources said on Tuesday. Prime Minister is expected to inaugurate a satellite center of the Chandigarh-based Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Ferozepur, Punjab and is expected to address a rally after the event, Bharatiya sources say Janata Party (BJP) mentioned. The rally will be the first to be addressed by the Prime Minister of Punjab after the repeal of three controversial agricultural laws from the Center. Farmers staged protests against Delhi’s border laws for nearly a year and ended the unrest on January 11 after the laws were repealed in the winter session of parliament. Modi’s rally will kick off the campaign of the BJP and its new allies in Punjab for the 2022 State Assembly polls, the sources said. Singh, whose Punjab Lok Congress has forged an alliance with the Saffron Party for the Punjab polls, could also attend the rally, they added. If Singh attends the rally, it will be the first time he and Modi have shared the stage after the former Chief Minister of Punjab left Congress. Besides Modi, Union Minister and BJP polling officer for Punjab Gajendra Shekhawat, his cabinet colleagues Hardeep Puri and Meenakshi Lekhi are also expected to attend the rally. Ahead of the Punjab elections, former Indian cricketer Dinesh Mongia and Congressman Fateh Singh Bajwa joined the BJP on Tuesday in the presence of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Bajwa, MP for Qadian, is the brother of top Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa. Besides Bajwa, Balwinder Singh Laddi, Congressman from Punjab, also joined the BJP on Tuesday. a formal alliance was concluded between the BJP and the parties of these two leaders. Read also | Punjab Assembly polls: PAA announces 15 more candidates, total of 88 names finalized to date Also read | Ahead of Punjab Assembly polls, sitting Congress MPs join BJP Latest news from India

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/india/punjab-elections-pm-modi-likely-to-address-rally-in-punjab-on-january-5-may-share-stage-with-amarinder-singh-751616 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos