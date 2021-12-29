Jokowi: no tolerance for slow and complicated public services | INDONESIA: Topics that made the headlines | DW





President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called for public services to develop better. Jokowi said there is no tolerance for agencies or local governments with slow and complicated public services. “Public service providers need to be better, people’s demands continue to increase, there will be no tolerance for those whose services are slow, convoluted, there is no room for hostile and callous services “said Jokowi, in his remarks at the awards ceremony for the predicate of high public service standards compliance in 2021 which will air on YouTube Ombudsman RI on Wednesday (12/29). This is because public services are the presence of the state in the community. Jokowi said that if the utilities improve, it will impress the community, on the contrary if the utilities are bad, it will lead to bad perceptions in the community. “Public services are clear evidence of the state’s presence in the community, good service will leave a good impression, otherwise bad service will give a bad perception, which, if we allow it, can reduce trust and confidence. credibility of the state administration, ”Jokowi said. These Indonesian startups focus on social and environmental fields Want to change state of mind David Christian (27) co-founded Evoware which provides plastic substitutes. David wants to educate people in Indonesia about the dangers of plastic waste and for more people to choose to use products that can be reused over and over again.

These Indonesian startups focus on social and environmental fields Biodegradable waste The seaweed is used by Evoware to make eco-friendly packaging, which can even be eaten even if it has no taste. This packaging is safe to dispose of as it can be biodegraded.

These Indonesian startups focus on social and environmental fields Income for low economic society With Evoware, David Christian is also happy because it can have a positive social impact. Such as seaweed cultivators or orphanage children who are involved in the production process and thus earn more income and do not depend on donations for their livelihood.

These Indonesian startups focus on social and environmental fields Mushroom skin substitutes and building materials Adi Reza Nugroho (30) and his team started with mushroom cultivation and eventually looked for possibilities to develop other products of the mushroom phenomenon. Mycotech now produces leather substitutes and building materials using mushroom technology.

These Indonesian startups focus on social and environmental fields Mushroom roots combined with agricultural waste The Mycotech startup uses the roots of the mycelium fungus to bind the substrates of agricultural waste, such as palm oil or sugar cane waste, which in Indonesia accounts for millions of tons per day. By transforming this waste into leather or cardboard products, Mycotech is helping to reduce agricultural waste in Indonesia.

These Indonesian startups focus on social and environmental fields Market open to Europe With strong mushroom root, Mycotech also succeeded in making boards with mushroom technology. This mushroom board which does not use glue or resin opens up opportunities for many companies to be able to re-export to Europe because they can comply with the zero formaldehyde regulations.

These Indonesian startups focus on social and environmental fields Founded by midwives Yohanna, Kristina Sembiring and Lusi Fitriyanti head the Home Office because they are concerned about the large number of nurses and midwives who are unemployed after graduation. In two years, MOI has managed to accommodate 800 midwives and nurses in three provinces.

These Indonesian startups focus on social and environmental fields Home care by professionals MOI’s concept is to provide health services in a circle of life, pregnant women, childbirth, breastfeeding, infants, the sick to the elderly. With the MOI app, people can order nurses to come to their homes or accompany them to the hospital. The team will select the service provider with the most suitable qualifications for the client’s request.

These Indonesian startups focus on social and environmental fields Free training by the MOI team All nurses and midwives who join MOI are paid for the services they provide to clients. In addition, the MOI team offers free training to its members to increase their knowledge and skills, such as yoga for pregnant women or how to heal wounds of diabetics. (ed: yp) Author: Anggaira Gollmer

Public service institutions are required to innovate Jokowi called on all parties to never be happy with what has been done so far. Jokowi called on public service institutions to keep innovating in the delivery of public services. “Public service institutions can no longer work as usual, they must immediately change the way of thinking, change the way of responding, change the way of working, the guidance must be results to achieve excellent service to respond to the expectations and needs of the community quickly and precisely, ”he said. Jokowi called on all parties to engage and work together to improve great public services. Jokowi hopes that public service innovation, digitization and efforts to facilitate access to services that have been achieved during the pandemic will continue to improve. “The transformative efforts carried out during the pandemic can be an initial capital to develop public service innovations to create breakthroughs and solutions,” he said. (Editor’s note: ha / rap) Read more on: Detik News Jokowi: no tolerance for slow and complicated public services

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/id/jokowi-minta-standar-pelayanan-publik-ditingkatkan/a-60282919 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos