It’s unclear if Boris Johnson can bounce back from low approval rates and scandals

ARI SHAPIRO, HTE:

Former Senate Leader Harry Reid of Nevada has died aged 82. He died this afternoon after a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer, his wife of 62 years has announced. The Nevada Democrat served as both majority and minority leader during President Obama’s presidency. NPR congressional correspondent Susan Davis remembers this.

SUSAN DAVIS, BYLINE: Harry Reid was a lot of things, but he was mostly proud of what he wasn’t. His distaste for Washington’s social scene was so well known that he often bragged about how often he turned down party invitations, as he did here in his farewell address to the Senate in 2016.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

HARRY REID: So in my 34 years in Congress, I’m about 135 or -36. I attended one of them.

(TO LAUGH)

REID: For me, that was enough.

DAVIS: Reid’s rise in politics has never been attributed to his social skills. His lifelong habit of ending phone calls by simply hanging up when he had finished a conversation was the stuff (ph) of Washington legend. Here is then Vice President Joe Biden speaking during a tribute to Reid before leaving the Senate.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Harry, I have to admit that in the years to come, whenever I hear a dial tone, I will think of Harry.

(TO LAUGH)

DAVIS: To understand how this soft-spoken, anti-social senator rose through the political ranks, it is necessary to understand where he came from. Reid was born in a wooden shed with no electricity or plumbing in the impoverished town of Searchlight, Nevada, population 250. His father was a minor, and his mother made money doing laundry for the town’s brothels.

REID: The big business, when I was young, was prostitution. Everything in there (ph), there were once up to 13 brothels. This is what made the city jump.

DAVIS: It was Reid speaking to NPR from Searchlight in 2004, shortly after being first elected Democratic Minority Leader by his colleagues. Reid liked to say that he had managed to get out of this town because he was a fighter, literally. He was an amateur boxer in high school, and he brought that same pugilistic attitude to politics, which he once described that way.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

REID: I always prefer to dance than fight, but I know how to fight.

DAVIS: And he fought. Reid led the Senate Democrats for more than a decade, from 2005 until his retirement in 2016. It was a time defined by an increase in the polarization of the once clubby atmosphere of the United States Senate. Reid’s defining moment as leader came in 2013, when he made the controversial decision to blow up long-standing Senate filibuster rules in order to make it easier for President Obama to get most of the money. his appointments through a blocked Senate. Reid defended the decision this way.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

REID: The rule change will make the closure of all non-Supreme Court appointments a majority threshold vote, yes or no. The Senate is a living being. And to survive, it must change as it has done throughout the history of this great country.

DAVIS: Republicans opposed this move and warned there would be consequences. This is then Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

MITCH MCCONNELL: Tell my friends across the aisle, you’ll regret it, and you might regret it a lot sooner than you think.

DAVIS: McConnell was right. After Republicans took control of the Senate in 2014, he cited Reid’s precedent to push through a rule change to remove obstruction for Supreme Court candidates in 2017. This paved the way for Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh to join the court and forever changed the way the Senate approves candidates for president. But Reid had no regrets. In a final editorial for The New York Times, Reid wrote, changing the rules was the right thing to do. Plus, regret just wasn’t his style.

Susan Davis, NPR News, The Capitol. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.