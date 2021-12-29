Trump backs Alaska Governor Dunleavy – if he doesn’t back Murkowski





Former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he is approving the candidacy for re-election of GOP Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy, as long as Dunleavy refrains from backing Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) in her race.

Murkowski was one of seven Republican senators who voted to condemn Trump earlier this year for a single article of incitement to insurgency in connection with the deadly January 6 riot on the United States Capitol. She is the only one of those seven to be re-elected next year.

Trump did not mention Murkowski’s impeachment vote in an emailed statement from his PAC Save America, which initially said Dunleavy “has my full and complete approval” before adding that support was “subject to his non-endorsement of Senator Lisa Murkowski which has been very bad for Alaska, including the loss of ANWAR, perhaps the most important drilling site in the world, and many more.

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy has received approval from former President Trumps on the condition that he will not back Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski in her reelection bid. AP Photo / Becky Bohrer

“In other words,” stressed Trump, “if Mike approves it, which is his prerogative, my approval of him is null and void, and has no further force or effect!”

The 45th president backed Murkowski’s main rival, Kelly Tshibaka, in June and he vowed to travel to Alaska to personally campaign against the incumbent president.

Dunleavy, who has been closely aligned with Trump since taking office in 2018, is trying to become the first Republican governor of Alaska to be re-elected since 1978.

Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) voted to impeach former President Trump after the Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. AP Photo / Susan Walsh, Pool

This year, Alaska will hold non-partisan jungle primaries in its election. The top four voters will advance from the primary ballot to the November general election, in which a priority vote will be used to determine a winner.

While the former president has repeatedly protested against Murkowski, the senator has overcome challenges from her right flank in the past. In 2010, she became the first senator to be re-elected as a written candidate after losing the GOP primary to attorney Joe Miller.

Dunleavy’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2021/12/28/trump-endorses-alaska-gov-dunleavy-if-he-doesnt-support-murkowski/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]zWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos