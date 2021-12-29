PM Modi tells IIT graduates

Start working now for whatever kind of India you want over the next 25 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told IIT graduates on Tuesday, adding that a lot of time has already been wasted.

Prime Minister Modi today addressed the 54th convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur.

Noting that India had also started its new journey after independence, he said: “After 25 years a lot of work should have been done to hold us up. But a lot of time has been lost. “

The country has wasted a lot of time, two generations have passed and so we should not miss even two moments now, “he said.

Advising students not to take shortcuts for convenience, the PM said: But my advice would be not to choose comfort. Choose the challenge because whether you like it or not, there are bound to be challenges in life and those who shun them become victims. “

Now is the time for students to take the reins of the country’s development and start working there. noted.

Modi said the country stood on the brink of immense opportunity, “which also entailed great responsibilities.

He said these responsibilities also represented dreams for the country. You and your generation have the opportunity to make these dreams come true and create a modern India. “

He said the attitude of IIT graduates was the same as the country – working to get results rather than just getting by.

(With contributions from agencies)

