Solidify! Jokowi recalls no tolerance for agencies with slow service

IDXChannel – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that public services are tangible proof of the presence of the state in society. Where public services determine public confidence in institutions.

“Good service will leave a good impression. On the other hand, poor service will give a bad perception. If we let it happen, it can reduce the confidence and credibility of state administrators, ”he said during the 2021 Public Service Standards High Compliance Predicate Award, Wednesday (12/29/2021 ).

Jokowi also reminded that public services need to be better because people’s demands are also increasing. According to him, there is no tolerance for slow and insensitive service.

“Public service providers have to be better. The demands of the community keep increasing. There will be no tolerance for slow and convoluted service. There is no place for hostile and callous service, ”he said.

According to him, the agency should not be happy with what has been achieved so far. The reason is that changes keep happening so quickly that public service providers cannot work as usual.

“Therefore, you should never be happy with what you have done because the situation is constantly changing. Public service providers can no longer work as usual. Must be able to change the way you think, change the way you react, change the way you work. Orientation must be results-oriented to achieve excellent service. Respond to the expectations and needs of the community quickly and precisely, ”he concluded. (AIT)