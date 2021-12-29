



< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.7%"/> Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Queen Elizabeth at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace in 2015 (Photo: Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire) The article, written by University of Sheffield scholar David Tobin and first published by The Conversation website, described the poignant testimony given in the Uyghur court. The author explained that it was an independent people’s court whose verdict was not legally binding. He heard numerous testimonies of sexual torture of men and women, regularly separated children and families and of women subjected to coercive birth controls, with more than one million Turkish-speaking Muslims held in re-education camps. , wrote Tobin. Register to our Opinion newsletter Register to our Opinion newsletter The court said the Chinese government was guilty of genocide defined as the planned social destruction, not the physical annihilation of a group. This decision was not surprising, given Human Rights Watch concluded that the Chinese government has committed and continues to commit crimes against humanity against the Turkish Muslim population. Amnesty International has also found that Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region face systematic state-organized mass imprisonment, torture and persecution amounting to crimes against humanity. Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more How an independent tribunal ruled that China was guilty of genocide against … The image painted in today’s letter by Chinese Consul General Ma Qiang could not be more different. The government’s vocational education and training centers, designed to stop terrorist attacks, have led to tremendous improvements in people’s lives, poverty has been abolished and harmony has returned to the land, the letter says. As President Xi Jinping said, people of all ethnicities remain closely united like the seeds of a pomegranate. A charitable point of view is that in standing up for her government, Ma is only doing her job. The weight of the evidence, however, is entirely against him. In a free country, it would be impossible to imagine such claims, so false, because outside investigators would be able to assess the situation. Such an assessment is not possible in China. Some may criticize The Scotsman for publishing such propaganda, but we do so to help our readers understand how this oppressive regime works. A lie has speed, but the truth has endurance. The attempt of the liars is doomed to failure, concludes the consul general. On this last point, at least, we can agree. A message from the editor: Thank you for reading this article. We depend on your support more than ever, as the change in consumption habits caused by the coronavirus is having an impact on our advertisers. If you haven’t already, consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by purchasing a digital subscription.

