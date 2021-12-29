In the success of Gwadar’s protest, you miss this war within the Pakistani establishment





Mass movements are inspiring and arouse hope, such as the public demonstration in Gwadar, Balochistan. While it is tempting to watch the hundreds and thousands of people marching for their rights as a sign of the winds of change, it is worth looking at the evolution from the perspective of predatory government or state institutions to see if what we have in front of us is a real change of power in Pakistan. I am tempted to write about something which appears to be a critical event but which has been grossly underestimated and under-reviewed in the Pakistani media. Evaluating the ultimate power equation will have lessons for the future.

The December 16 deal between Balochistan’s head of government and Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman, who represents thousands of emotionally charged Baluch protesters who marched for nearly a month, may have provided temporary relief To the population. early to see it as a case of the powerful establishment retreating. The general discussion in the media about the success of the protest in Gwadar further obscures the battle between those in control of the province and the smooth adjustment of the state’s geopolitical goals.

Also read: Imran Khan is embarrassed. Gwadar protest is not only for Baluch rights, but also for politics

Illegal fishing in Pakistani waters

Let us return to the agreement that the fishermen of Gwadar promised action against illegal trawling in territorial waters, the reduction of the number of security checkpoints and the relaxation of access to the border with Iran. Imran Khan’s government has also agreed to help fishermen affected by typhoons and develop a method to free their captured boats. Someone I spoke with didn’t seem overly optimistic about the government’s intention to implement the deal. It can take action against some trawlers and remove some less important checkpoints, but the problems will persist. It appears that authorities rushed to wrap up the protest by deploying the same methods used in 2017 with the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protest in Islamabad to bribe protesters. The head of government of Balochistan was filmed distributing money.

Certainly the Gwadar protesters and their issues are genuine and do not compare with the TLP. Gwadar can be compared to a crown jewel of Pakistan’s geopolitical ambitions and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), where people can be compared to the main gems moving in the mire of deprivation. Besides the economic challenges faced by the locals, who are mostly fishermen, Gwadar suffers from a shortage of water and electricity. In fact, the protesters demanded the free supply of 300 units of electricity, which was not accepted. And if one considers other requests such as permission to use non-personalized chargeable vehicles and trade across the Iranian border, one could argue that a distinction should be made between the requests of ordinary people and those that benefit certain power interests.

Illegal trawling is certainly a real problem that dates back to the early 1990s, when a secret agreement was reached between officials of the provincial fisheries department and individual trawler operators from outside the area. Since then, the problem has escalated when trawler operators, especially in Sindh, began to invest in corrupt authorities in both Balochistan and Sindh. In 2017, a well-known journalist, Shah Meer Baloch, pointed out how, mainly due to illegal fishing in the Baluchistan coastal belt, which is much larger than the Sindhs, the latter demanded a larger catch. Efforts by provincial governments to curb illegal trawling by instituting marine charges in 2002 came to naught. Or maybe an extra institutional layer has been added to pocket the bribe earned through illegal trawling. The newly established force is certainly not up to par with Chinese fishing interests that developed after the official start of CPEC in 2016. China’s biggest trawlers not only catch more, but they don’t even spare fish. Small but popular white pomfret for which the region is known. Like the British East India Company of the past, Chinese companies and property developers have little interest in local fishermen, who are seen as a threat to the development of large real estate projects for investors anyway. wealthy in Pakistan and abroad. I remember a briefing I received from such a London based company which assured me that the fishermen would be moved from where the project was planned. The sales rep had the same level of urgency in her voice that she would keep stray dogs away.

Not that the local authorities are sympathetic to the fishermen. The government of Balochistan, or the real leaders of the Pakistan province security establishment, might not have bothered to negotiate without, proverbially, the millions on the march. But appeasing the crowds seems to have given the establishment the opportunity to gently push back the Chinese who have demonstrated their power, for example by removing the Pakistani military president from the CPEC Authority.

Also read: Imran Khan accepts one of 19 Baluch requests. But Gwadar has a history of false promises

The policy of Hidayat-ur-Rehman

The fact that Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman, known for raising her voice against the region’s Chinese wineries and coastal real estate development projects, has not been under the same pressure as a Baloch separatist or nationalist, says long.

There are two aspects to consider regarding Rehman’s involvement in the Gwadar movement. First, he is not an ordinary man but the general secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami for Balochistan, a party which has long been the military partner. This means that the establishment has greater confidence in using it to negotiate its geopolitical interests without running the risk of being forced to make major concessions at the national level. The use of clerics or movements led by them is reminiscent of an old strategy that was used vis-à-vis the Americans and is probably used now with the Chinese. It should be remembered that despite the emphasis on the Pakistani-Chinese partnership, the establishment remains keen not to cede more space to Beijing than it should. This is necessary for Pakistan to ensure that it is not treated like Sri Lanka or China’s African client states.

Second, Hidayat-ur-Rehman uses a nationalist narrative to stay popular, but that doesn’t mean he will abandon his association with Jamaat-e-Islami. The party is the only one whose leadership has visited Gwadar in recent months. The nationalist aura, however, is what will help it fend off other actors like the Balochistan Nationalist Party (BNP) which has long won the election. Rehman even garnered the support of separatist leaders like Dr Allah Nazar, who was perhaps eager to support him given the maulana’s ability to lead the march without being targeted by the establishment, and the fact that the separatists do not care to invest their energy in Pakistani electoral process. From my conversation with sources among the nationalists and separatists, I was able to deduce that they had not thought of an alternative plan to lead the protest. Hidayat-ur-Rehman is smart enough not to distract people’s attention with his religious ideology. He has kept the pretense of being a nationalist who, as emerges from his dialogue with famous Twitter politician Afrasiab Khattakon, is eager to push Baluch nationalists back into politics and claims to represent the will of the real people.

Also read: Pakistan cannot be Saudi Arabia or Iran. So it’s moving towards Talibanization

War within the establishment

As for the state, he seems happy to allow maulana, which represents a cross between Khadim Rizvi and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, to emerge as the future of Gwadar politics. A rude maulana with lucrative ambitions is a good combination for the security establishment to manage the area. From Afghanistan to Pakistan, the establishment appears to be in the mood to encourage only the religious right.

The insertion of the maulana and the handling of the protest may contain another layer, it is also a matter of friction within the establishment, the struggle between the powerful Frontier Corps (FC) and the Inter-Services Intelligence ( ISI) as well as Corps headquarters, Quetta. The people of Gwadar and indeed the rest of Balochistan will vouch that the real predatory power is the FC, which, as a former high-ranking official told me, is the force that holds Baluchistan together and, therefore, became a king over the years. Even the ISI depends on the FC for its support. The agency is brutal, responsible for the majority of cases of enforced disappearances, poses a major threat to the lives of ordinary citizens, and above all questioning. The Chief Minister has no power over IG FC, and civilian bureaucrats dare not challenge his officials. But what makes power even more interesting is the fact that IG FC relies on huge volumes of loot and its distribution within the military’s largest institution. From controlling daily traffic and overseeing the illegal trade in petroleum, non-personalized pay vehicles and rugs to drugs, there is nothing the CF does not control or pay for. Even the efforts of former army chief Gen. Raheel Sharifs to clean up the agency by sacking 11 army officers in 2016 who had served in FC Balochistan failed to do the job. Therefore, the fact that the Chief Minister agrees to close some checkpoints could be more than meeting a real demand, it could be another state institution trying to exert pressure to control the FC again.

There is no doubt that the protesters in Gwadar were a serious political act that may fail to consolidate further into something bigger, not only due to the lack of accountability of state institutions, but also the inability of political parties to come together and lend a hand. It will probably be later and too late that the establishment can realize the danger of blocking political action in this way.

Ayesha Siddiqa is Senior Fellow in the Department of War Studies at Kings College London. She is the author of Military Inc. She tweets @iamthedrifter. Opinions are personal.

(Edited by Neera Majumdar)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theprint.in/opinion/in-gwadar-protest-you-are-missing-out-war-within-pakistani-establishment/789574/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos