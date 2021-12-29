The whole world will benefit from your knowledge and expertise: PM Narendra Modi tells students at IIT-Kanpur | Uttar Pradesh News

New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 54th graduation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Kanpur on Tuesday and said that the “knowledge and expertise” of the students who graduate from this renowned institution will benefit the whole world.

“Today is a day of double happiness for Kanpur. On the one hand, Kanpur gets a metro facility and on the other hand, the tech world also receives invaluable gifts from IIT Kanpur,” said the Prime Minister Modi addressing the 54th convocation of IIT Kanpur.

Today I congratulate the successful students at IIT-Kanpur. You must have joined here with some fear of the unknown. But over time, it changed your personality. In the classroom your thoughts and ideas have developed, and outside the classroom your personality has developed, ”PM Modi told students at IIT-Kanpur.

IIT-Kanpur has strengthened your foundation, the prime minister said. With everything you’ve earned from here, wherever you go, you’ll add value. The whole world, the whole human society will benefit from what you have earned here, said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister went on to say that the 21st century is “driven by technology” and that technology will play a key role in transforming India. “We are entering a phase of global opportunities to create a ‘modern India’,” the prime minister told the assembly amid a huge round of applause from the students.

“Previously we thought of working, now we think of the results of the work,” Prime Minister Modi said, adding that “the attitude of the Indians has changed now”. Prime Minister Modi also mentioned the Aatmanirbhar Bharat project. He compared the project to each graduate’s struggle to stand on their own feet and be independent.

Prime Minister Modi also referred to a report that ranks India 3rd among global unicorn startups, behind the United States and China. He said the government will always support Indian entrepreneurs.

He even advised students to choose the challenge if they ever had to choose between comfort and challenge. “We always face challenges in our lives. Become such a person who chooses to find solutions to problems, ” the prime minister said.

The Prime Minister began his speech by asking the students of IIT-Kanpur “is it necessary to look so serious at the convocation”. At the convocation, all students received digital diplomas using in-house blockchain-based technology developed at the Institute as part of the National Blockchain Project.

PM Narendra Modi attends 54th IIT Kanpur Graduation Ceremony (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/Dfjz7CSvMD ANI UP / Uttarakhand (INANINewsUP) December 28, 2021

The Prime Minister also launched the launch of blockchain-based digital degrees. These digital credentials can be verified globally and are tamper-proof.

Kanpur Rail Metro Project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also later inaugurate the completed section of the Kanpur metro rail project around 1:30 p.m. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), improving urban mobility has been one of PM Modi’s main areas of intervention. The completed 9 km long section of the Kanpur Rail Metro Project runs from IIT Kanpur to Moti Jheel.

The total length of the Kanpur metro rail project is 32 km and is being built at a cost of over Rs 11,000 crore. The Kanpur metro will be the fastest metro project in the country.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath started the construction works of the Kanpur metro project on November 15, 2019, and the test run was held on the 9 km IIT priority corridor to Motijheel on November 10, 2021, in less than two years.

Prime Minister Modi will also inspect the metro project and make a metro ride from IIT metro station to Geeta Nagar. In addition to the rail metro project, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Bina-Panki multi-product pipeline project.

According to PMO, the 356 km long Bina-Panki multi-product pipeline project has a capacity of about 3.45 million metric tons per year.

