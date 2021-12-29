The battle to succeed Boris Johnson – POLITICO

Press play to listen to this article

LONDON Whisper it, but the race to succeed Boris Johnson is on.

Two of the PM’s main lieutenants, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, are on the move, as Westminster insiders like to say, and Johnson’s recent woes have only intensified speculation.

This month, the second anniversary of the British leader’s resounding electoral victory has come to a low point. Johnson was beset by scandal, weakened by the insurgency within his Conservative party’s ranks, and had a bloody nose in a by-election that saw his party lose a seat it had held for nearly 200 years .

Some members of the notorious regicidal Conservative Party are detecting the beginning of the end and predicting an attempt to impeach him by next summer. Others warn that reports of his disappearance are greatly exaggerated.

Whether his departure is truly imminent or another election cycle is ahead, Truss and Sunak widely seen as likely successors are taking no chances.

Sunak has experienced a meteoric rise from genius from hedge funds to custodian of the nation’s finances during a time of major economic shock. Truss is the remaining voter-turned-Brexit champion, now responsible for overhauling UK foreign policy outside the EU.

A sure sign that something is happening, their allies say they both have more urgent tasks ahead than their own job prospects. But, in truth, the respective leadership campaigns are already well underway, although some political observers are struggling to determine what the couple would actually do with the top position.

Vying for support

Any potential successor to the British Prime Minister must garner the support of his party. Tory MPs can trigger a vote of no confidence in their leader if at least 15% of them want one, then a simple majority could topple Johnson in a subsequent vote. From there, the future leaders come up with their names and those are narrowed down via a series of MP votes until two candidates remain. All party members then choose between the finalists.

The support of their fellow Members is therefore essential for anyone aiming for the highest office. As fiercely as their respective camps may deny, Sunak and Truss have already tried to recruit recruits.

A sitting minister confirmed that Liz’s dinners were taking place, “but said they” have been happening for years as well, so if she gets caught she can say it’s nothing special.

Henry Hill, deputy editor of the popular ConservativeHome website, said Sunak’s campaign “is starting to slap people and poll both MPs and potential outside aides, and the organization is definitely on the move ”.

An intriguing element of the contest is that Sunak and Truss both fish in the same pond.

In the past, the big dividing line was Brexit, ”observed Hill. “Now were out [of the EU], the interesting thing about Liz and Rishi being the favorites is that they don’t look to the identical wings of the party but to the same base: the little economic right-wing liberal L.

A former minister, however, condemned both of their attempts to gain MP support. Rishi is exactly the same as Boris in the sense that he has no loyalty within the parliamentary party, ”they said. “He has just been awarded for being an effective Chancellor, who was the right person at the right time. There are no Rishi-ites. There are a small number of Truss-ites, but they tend to be the whimsical fringe.

The sitting minister said: Rishi is a lone traveler with a small group of people around him. He’s working on leadership but he still hasn’t done any outreach to some of the 2017 and 2015 [election] parcel. Its network is not as good as it looks from the outside.

Others dispute this qualification. As Chancellor, Sunak has to do more political thinking than Truss, which means he’s inevitably connected to the daily complaints and obsessions of the Tory base.

As a Member of Parliament for Richmond in Yorkshire, Sunak also has a reservoir of support among his fellow Conservatives in the north and that could come in handy. He was Minister of Communities alongside Jake Berry, leader of an influential group of MPs from the North. And while he may be skeptical of committing long-term funding for Johnson’s upgrade plan to spend more public money outside of the south-east of England, Berry has wanted to sign various infrastructure projects in Teesside, not far from his constituency. .

Delicate panties

Sunak and Truss are tied in terms of qualifying. However, both of their current roles come with challenges that could tarnish their luster.

Sunak, the skillful and smiling chancellor, made his mark despite relative inexperience. Weeks after landing the job, he scrambled emergency financial aid for the millions of businesses, workers and welfare recipients affected by the pandemic, making him a household name overnight.

His personal ratings quickly surpassed Johnson’s and his reputation for competence won him praise among Tory backbench MPs, many of whom also admire his tough stance on COVID restrictions, international aid and the apparent ambivalence to Johnson’s net zero program.

However, his acquiescence in imposing further tax hikes to boost healthcare spending and fund England’s creaky welfare system calls into question the traditional credentials of small state Tories he is so keen to push back. make known.

Sunak defended anti-manifesto tax hikes as a necessary step in extraordinary times, repeating the phrase: whatever it takes. But this sentence was a source of concern for some of his colleagues.

A former government aide said: “He has to be responsible for these decisions. I don’t think he can just continue with this “jam tomorrow” approach to the country’s finances. “

Hill at ConservativeHome believes Sunak can overcome this discomfort. I think he can get away with it in large part because of COVID, where we have had to deploy absolutely extraordinary public spending. There is a riding of Conservative MPs who will see him as a safe pair of hands whether he deserves it or not.

However, Sunak’s ability to make this point will be strained by the circumstances, with impending tax hikes and inflation likely to weigh heavily on incomes in the months to come.

He has also stood out as one of the Cabinet’s main opponents of tightening COVID restrictions, pushing for the hotel business to reopen last summer and against any return to lockdown. It may be popular with much of the Conservative Party, but could hurt them as the public inquiry into the government’s handling of the pandemic begins next year.

Truss took a similar stance on COVID but was less at the center of those decisions and is therefore less exposed.

Unlike Sunak, Truss is one of Johnson’s most seasoned ministers. She has served continuously in Cabinet since 2014, under David Cameron, Theresa May and now Johnson demonstrating her ability to adapt to the ideological fluctuations of the Conservative Party.

Her early performances in the justice and environment departments were widely criticized, but she has managed to raise the bar since then, at least in the eyes of conservative members.

She regularly does very high polls in ConservativeHomes regular reader survey, and has now enjoyed a full year as the highest rated Cabinet Minister. As International Trade Secretary, a post she held until September, Truss was in her element, flying around the world and speaking about Britain’s freedom to flourish outside the EU . Becoming Foreign Minister allows him to continue in this mode in an even more optimistic manner, with a particular emphasis on strengthening the UK’s Indo-Pacific relations and speaking harshly towards China and Russia.

Truss was recently given another opportunity or a poisoned chalice. She was chosen to lead negotiations on post-Brexit trade deals with the EU after the abrupt resignation of the notoriously hard-line David Frost.

There had been speculations that she would take a more conciliatory stance on the delicate issue of the Northern Ireland Protocol, but there seems little sign of that so far after her first call with the vice-chairman of the European Commission Maro efovi. One person familiar with Operation Trusss said it shows she calculated that only a hard position can preserve her popularity.

Several MPs have suggested it is befitting Johnson to keep the pair in those difficult side memories. A minister who has worked closely with Truss said: Boris doesn’t care that they do a little peacock, better to keep them both level, because then they fight.

Another high-ranking Tory has said handing the reins of Brexit over to Truss is great for Boris as it is now forcing him to dip his hands in the blood of the ruthless negotiations over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Sunak and Truss are by no means the only contenders if Johnson falters. Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi and Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt can all imagine their chances, and have recently been fill their war chests with donations.

Former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt who lost to Johnson in 2019 is another possible candidate. The same former government aide quoted above said of the Tories: “They always over-correct the previous leader. “

Neither Sunak nor Truss should be considered a “slam dunk”, said the aide, with Truss “not considered serious” and Sunak “elite and out of touch”.

Tory leadership races are always difficult to organize, and for a time the received wisdom was that the frontrunner rarely triumphs until Johnson does in 2019. They are in direct competition with each other.

Meanwhile, doubts persist about what either of the main conservatives actually believes in. The prime minister quoted above described Sunak as a classic management consultant that he searches for a gap in the market and tries to fill it, saying: neither of them have built a particular ideology.

Even if this is the case, Truss and Sunak may think that the same accusation did not hamper the current Prime Minister in his rise to the top.