Few Results Achieved at OIC Meeting on Afghanistan





The first international engagement on Afghanistan under the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) ended without significant results for the worst humanitarian disaster in the cash-strapped country.

Although the conference did not bring much material benefit, Pakistan took the opportunity to once again warn the world community that if they did not take immediate action, Afghanistan would fall into chaos.

Just as OIC delegates were locked into deliberations over the Afghan mess in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad, Taliban soldiers in Afghanistan disrupted the security fence the Pakistani army was building along the border between the two countries. .

Afghan Defense Ministry spokesman Enayatullah Khwarazmi was quoted by media as saying Taliban forces prevented the Pakistani military from erecting what he called an illegal border fence with Eastern Province on Sunday. from Nangarhar.

The Pakistani military has closed the 2,611 kilometer border with Afghanistan since 2017. It has completed more than 90% of the border fence. Kabul, which opposes British-era border demarcation that divides families and tribes on both sides of the border, has long resisted the fence.

Pakistan hosted the extraordinary session of the OIC Foreign Ministers Council last week, on December 19, in Islamabad. Foreign ministers of the 57-member organization attended the one-day summit.

Representatives from the United States, Russia, China and the European Union also attended. Taliban representative and Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi attended the conference, which raised eyebrows.

Hamid Karzai, a former Afghan president, asked in a tweet in what capacity Muttaqi was attending the conference when none of the OIC member countries recognized the Taliban government.

Hamid Karzai. Photo: Facebook No significant financial commitment

The OIC, as expected, has failed to break the ice between the Taliban and the international community which still refuses to recognize their government. Apart from the political perspective, the conference made no significant financial commitments in the face of the impending Afghan disaster.

Saudi Arabia has provided $ 365 million to establish a humanitarian trust fund and food security program. The OIC meeting earlier agreed to establish a fund to be managed by the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) by March next year to deal with the Afghan crisis. Pakistan had already committed $ 30 million.

However, with the exception of Saudi and Pakistani contributions, the conference failed to make progress in pooling resources for disadvantaged Afghans. At the very least, member countries could have made financial commitments for Afghanistan, but that did not happen.

Shahid Reza, an Islamabad-based security analyst, however, expressed optimism that the conference had reached its maximum goals. The OIC summit held in Pakistan is an important step towards resolving the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, Shahid said.

Representatives of the P5 countries also attended the summit, which further increased the importance of the summit. It is also an important diplomatic victory for Pakistan, as it not only brought together all OIC nations and world powers to discuss Afghanistan, but its 6-point agenda regarding Afghanistan has also been approved by OIC.

Pakistan had proposed a 6-point agenda before the summit that called for the creation of an expert group to examine the revival of legitimate banking services in the war-torn country.

He also proposed investments in the education and vocational training sectors in Afghanistan and sought to strengthen engagement with Kabul to meet the international community’s expectations for political and social inclusion in addition to ensuring respect for human rights, in particular the rights of women.

Jan Achakzai, former Pakistani government advisor in Balochistan and political analyst, told Asia Times that the OIC meeting was an attempt to intervene in the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, but lacked strategy.

The Taliban are part of the problem

At a time when the United States is withholding Afghan funds and continues to impose sanctions on the Taliban, there is no likelihood of a major and meaningful intervention in Afghanistan, he said.

Don fatigue is there, and yes, the Taliban are part of the problem, being a flawed reality, so the OIC faces a dilemma to save thousands of starving people, but cannot intervene geopolitically to avoid a disaster in the making. So it was at best an attempt to be seen as doing something for Afghanistan, Achakzai said.

In his opening speech, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that such a situation would not even suit the United States, as chaos means the inability to fight terrorism.

Khan stressed the need to dissociate the Taliban government from focusing on an altruistic approach to the 40 million Afghan citizens who he said were exposed to the world’s greatest man-made crisis.

In a veiled reference to the United States, Khan said they have been in conflict with the Taliban for 20 years, but the main concern now is the Afghan people, not the Taliban.

Khan criticized the Afghan diaspora and Pashtun ethnic nationalist forces, claiming that a part of Pashtun civilization despises the education of women and that even stipends and benefits cannot entice them to send their daughters to school. Educating girls, he said, was against Afghan values.

Achakzai said it was a very shameful comment and that he breathed ignorance of Pashtun and Afghan culture. He said Khan used to say things that have no historical or cultural relevance.

Khan’s take on the education of Pashtun girls is both simplistic and based on ignorance. Pashtuns across Afghanistan are now part of Afghan society and participating in nation-building activities, he said.

The schools of Qandahar and Nangarhar are well attended by Pashtun girls. Even in Khost, thousands of Pashtun girls study at university level. Khan’s comments are rogue and he should refrain from making such a savage comment that could infuriate Pashtun communities on both sides of the Pakistan-Afghan border. It’s like demonizing a community that must be condemned, he added.

Imran Khan has faced some criticism for his comments. Photo: WikiCommons Khan under fire for comments

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai lambasted Khan in a tweet for his remarks during the OIC session and called it an attempt to sow discord among Afghans and insult the Afghan people.

Nobel laureate and women’s rights activist Malala Yousafzai reacted strongly to Khan’s recent statements in which he claimed that the Pashtun ethnic group keeps women away from education as part of their culture.

I almost lost my life fighting the Taliban’s ban on girls’ education. Thousands of activists and Pashtun notables lost their lives raising their voices against the horrors of the Taliban and millions became refugees. We represent the Pashtuns, not the Taliban, Yousafzai said on Twitter.

Shahid Raza, an Islamabad-based security analyst, told Asia Times that Khan’s comments on cultural barriers to girls’ education have been taken out of context.

Khan just highlighted the importance of girls’ education in Afghanistan and the challenges facing the women’s education sector in the country. More importantly, he opposed the imposition of any foreign model on Afghan culture, as it was unlikely to be sustainable, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://asiatimes.com/2021/12/little-achieved-at-oic-meeting-on-afghanistan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos