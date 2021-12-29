Prime Minister Modi will hold the Council of Ministers today; Omicron, Assembly Polls May Be Debated | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a cabinet meeting on Wednesday amid rising cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 4 p.m., according to Hindustan Times sister publication Livehindustan.

According to the report, the meeting is expected to bring together all ministers and among the topics expected to be discussed are next year’s parliamentary elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

Prime Minister Modi provided an update on the pandemic situation at a high-level meeting called last Thursday, where he called on officials to maintain a high level of vigilance and vigilance amid the spread of Omicron .

In a communication to States and UTs earlier, the Center had stated that the Omicron variant was at least three times more transmissible than its Delta variant and had asked them to “activate” the war rooms, to continue to analyze even the. small trends and surges and continue to take strict and prompt action. containment action at district and local level.

Read also | The Omicron risk remains high; variant outperforms Delta in UK and US: 7 things the WHO says

India has so far identified 781 cases of the Omicron variant, according to data from the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday. Delhi reported the maximum number of Omicron variant cases at 238, followed by Maharashtra (167), Gujarat (73), Kerala (65), Telangana (62) and Rajasthan (46). Other states that have reported cases of the new variant include Karnataka (34), Tamil Nadu (34) and Haryana (12).

A Bloomberg report released on Tuesday said India could experience a surge in the growth rate of Covid-19 within days and head for an intense but short-lived wave of the virus.

Read also | Omicron infection may also reduce risk of Delta variant, study finds

The report quotes an expert as saying, “It is likely that India will experience a period of explosive growth in everyday cases and that the phase of intense growth will be relatively short. “

Last week, India cleared the booster shots and included teenagers between the ages of 15 and 18 in the ongoing vaccination campaign. On Tuesday, two more vaccines as well as the antiviral pill molnupiravir from Merck & Co. were approved by the local drug regulator.

(With contributions from the agency)