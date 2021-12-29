Prepare Bali as a health tourism destination, Jokowi lays foundation stone for Bali International Hospital

Indonesian President Joko Widodo officially laid the foundation stone (revolutionary) Bali International Hospital or Bali International Hospital.

It is one of the efforts to prepare Bali as a health tourism destination with an international standard.

“We hope that it will become a health SEZ (Special Economic Zone) and we hope that there will not be one, if it happens, our people, our people, will not go abroad any more to obtain health services, “Jokowi said in a video posted via the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube account (12/27/2021).

The construction of the hospital also aims to increase the tourist attraction of the island of Bali. In collaboration with the Mayo Clinic in the United States, tourists entering Indonesia will receive more adequate health services.

Bali International Hospital Construction Project (YOUTUBE / Presidential Secretariat)

In addition, it is also hoped that the Indonesian people will not need to go abroad for medical treatment. Jokowi said more than 2 million Indonesians travel abroad for treatment each year. Some countries that are favorite health destinations are Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, and America.

And we lost 97 trillion rupees because of it, Jokowi added.

For this reason, with the Bali International Hospital, it is hoped that Indonesian citizens will be able to travel to Bali to receive health care.

Previously, the idea of ​​making Bali a health tourism destination had apparently been pioneered by the Minister of Public Enterprises (BUMN), Erick Thohir.

“We hope once again that after the completion of the Bali International Hospital absolutely no one will come out, that everything will go to Bali and that Bali will become a health destination,” Jokowi said.