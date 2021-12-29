Prime Minister Modi will hold a Council of Ministers meeting today. What’s on the agenda?





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a Council of Ministers meeting to be held today in the nation’s capital, ANI reported. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 4 p.m., according to a report to Livehindustan. According to the report, the meeting is expected to bring together all ministers and among the topics expected to be discussed are next year’s parliamentary elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. Last week, during a high-level meeting, Prime Minister Modi took stock of the situation of the covid pandemic in the country. Meanwhile, India has so far recorded 781 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in 21 states and UTs, of which 241 people have recovered or migrated, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health reported. updated Wednesday. Delhi recorded the maximum number of 238 cases, followed by Maharashtra at 167, Gujarat 73, Kerala 65 and Telangana 62. To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!



