Jokowi inaugurated, the Pidekso dam project completed 12 months faster





Jakarta: The state-owned construction and investment company PT Pembangunan Perumahan (Persero) Tbk or PTPP has successfully completed the construction of the Pidekso Dam Project located in Wonogiri Regency, Central Java Province. The dam construction project was inaugurated directly by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) yesterday. “If the Indonesian people want to achieve food independence, food sovereignty and food security, then reservoirs are key. Reservoirs are the key, water is the key. Therefore, we are building reservoirs in all provinces of our country, ”Jokowi said. declared at the time inaugurated the Pidekso dam, quoted Wednesday, December 29, 2021. At the same location, CPTP chairman and director Novel Arsyad said construction of the Pidekso dam and its facilities could be completed 12 months earlier than the target. “PTPP is proud to be able to complete the construction of the dam project with the best quality and benefit the people of Indonesia,” he said.







Novel hopes that the presence of the Pidekso dam in the province of Central Java can have a positive impact on the inhabitants of the province of Central Java, in particular those of the regency of Wonogiri. The reason is that this dam can be used as a tourist destination because it is located on the Bengawan Solo river. “With the construction of the Pidekso dam, it can also add value as a nautical tourism area which can be enjoyed by local tourists, especially the people who live around the dam,” he said. The Pidekso dam is owned by the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR), with a total contract value of IDR 739 billion, construction of which began in 2014 and could be completed 12 months ahead of target. This dam has a storage capacity of 25 million cubic meters with a flood area of ​​232 hectares (ha). The Pidekso dam is 44 meters high. The presence of the Pidekso dam is expected to reduce flooding from 349 cubic meters per second to 311 cubic meters per second. In addition, the presence of the dam makes it possible to irrigate an area of ​​1,500 hectares and produce raw water of 300 liters per second. (DEV)

