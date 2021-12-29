Politics
Election year in Japan puts Prime Minister Kishida’s ability to focus
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has sailed safely in the 2021 general election as the new leader of the ruling party in Japan, but when he faces voters again in the 2022 upper house election, he will likely stand trial. on his diplomatic skills and his ability to realize his vision of the shrinkage. the gap between rich and poor.
Three months into his tenure, Kishida built a new image of leadership by repeatedly emphasizing his “ability to listen” to people and trying to differentiate himself from his predecessors Yoshihide Suga and Shinzo Abe, who were both well known. for their top-down approaches.
As the country experiences a lull in COVID-19 infections, analysts say voters are likely to rate Kishida’s post as prime minister based on how quickly he gets the economy back on track for recovery before it dies. ” go to the polls during the election of the House of Councilors in summer.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to reporters at the Prime Minister’s office in Tokyo on December 28, 2021. (Kyodo) == Kyodo
He is also likely to be judged on how he handles the diplomatic challenge for Japan of the US-China confrontation.
“Ahead of the upper house elections, what will definitely be considered is whether he really accomplishes the things he promised” under his slogan “new capitalism,” said Hitoshi Komiya, professor of Japanese political history at Aoyama Gakuin University in Tokyo.
“And in diplomacy, all eyes will be on whether he can send unambiguous messages when asked to take a stand,” Komiya said.
After the United States declared a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics for human rights violations, Kishida, hoping not to offend either Beijing or Washington, sought to play a balancing act in deciding to send to the event not a government delegation but rather a legislator from the upper house. Seiko Hashimoto, who was chair of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games Organizing Committee, and two others.
While there is no prospect of a Japan-China summit after President Xi Jinping’s visit to Japan is postponed indefinitely until spring 2020, Kishida hopes to travel to the United States as soon as possible for a summit with the President Joe Biden.
“There will be times when Mr. Kishida is asked to take sides, and in such a situation, it will be impossible to please everyone,” Komiya said.
While the prime minister may not have much to show on the diplomatic front in the near future, Toru Yoshida, professor of political science at Kyoto Doshisha University, said voters will be watching closely if Kishida can keep his promise to achieve a new form of capitalism that focuses on economic growth and the redistribution of wealth through wage increases.
“It will be measured by its ability to increase people’s income so that they can feel their lives are really improving,” Yoshida said.
In a recent engagement speech, Kishida pledged to achieve inclusive growth by first increasing the state-decided wages of healthcare workers before pursuing other goals, including encouraging investment. private sector in the fields of climate change and digitization.
Despite the challenges it faces, the difficulty for the main opposition party, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, to come up with new electoral strategies within months of its poor performance in the lower house elections in October may be in good shape. Bodes well for Kishida’s cabinet, which enjoyed a solid 60.0% support rate in a recent Kyodo News poll, analysts said.
“The fact that the CDPJ could not win as many seats as it had hoped for in the House of Representatives elections was partly due to the short campaign period but also because it was difficult to differentiate their policies “from those of Kishida, Doshisha University. Yoshida said.
The CDPJ, a liberal party backed by the Confederation of Japanese Trade Unions, also known as Rengo, has formed an alliance with the Japanese Communist Party and other opposition parties to increase their chances of winning constituency seats single-member votes against candidates backed by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party-led camp in the October 31 elections.
But the CDPJ lost 14 seats in the lower house, leaving a total of 96 in the 465-seat chamber.
Newly elected CDPJ leader Kenta Izumi, known for her more moderate position within the party, has pledged to present alternative policies rather than simply criticizing the government, although he has yet to share his point of view on what to do with the controversial alliance with the JCP. , which Rengo openly opposed, in the election.
“This is the time of repositioning, both for the ruling camp and for the opposition,” Yoshida said.
Kishida is buying time before wage increases spread to broader industries by paying cash benefits to households raising children to help mitigate the economic fallout from the novel coronavirus pandemic, analysts said.
The benefits, a mainstay of Kishida’s economic stimulus package, were hotly debated at the Special Diet session, with the government initially insisting on giving 100,000 yen ($ 870) to households for every child 18 and under. in the form of coupons and cash, but quickly reversed its policy and allowed local governments to give alms entirely in cash.
“It is a really difficult situation for the opposition parties,” said Aoyama Gakuin’s Komiya. “It’s easy to confront a leader like Mr. Abe, who makes a plan and doesn’t change it, but Mr. Kishida has taken a compromise position.”
