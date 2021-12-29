Daily Market Wire December 29, 2021





Chicago’s wheat and corn markets fell 2-3% in overnight trading. Canola strengthened 3% and EU oilseed rape declined 1% after the previous day’s 4% gain. Chicago wheat contract in March down 20.5 cents per bushel to 783.5 c / bu;

Kansas wheat March contract down 21.25 c / bu to 821.75 c / bu;

Minneapolis wheat drops from 25c / bu to 999.5c / bu;

March contract for MATIF wheat down 9 / t at 280.50;

Maize March contract down 10c / bu to 604.75c / bu;

March soybean contract down 3.5c / bu to 1368c / bu

Winnipeg canola contract in January 2022 up C $ 28.80 / t to $ 1,038.50 / t;

MATIF rapeseed contract February 2022 down 10.75 / t to 769 / t;

ASX wheat contracts did not trade yesterday; In other markets, the Black Sea wheat contract fell $ 3.50 / t, soybean meal was a rare green fence, up $ 0.90 / st while soybean oil dropped 0.28 usc / lb. International All pre-bidding premiums for Iraqi wheat have now all but been phased out, with results not expected until Jan. 3, and the Egyptian GASC has announced a tender for the wheat. The drought in Argentina kept the vendor at bay in the row crop pits. Most of the soybean belt is expected to receive only 30-40% of normal precipitation over the next 15 days. However, central Brazil has a forecast of rainfall of over 200 millimeters, or 250-350pc of normal forecast, during the same period. China is seeking to approve several varieties of GMO corn for domestic production, further strengthening its desire to be less dependent on global commodity markets. Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated, ensuring grain security and supply of agricultural products during a meeting ahead of the two-day Central Rural Labor Conference held on December 25-26. Fertilizer prices, as reflected by US Gulf urea, have increased 218% for the year so far. Australia Local markets took up the torch after the Christmas holidays, and the first cashboard prices started relatively unchanged from before Christmas. Growers continued to harvest through the Christmas holidays, and for the first time this harvest, growers can comfortably look at the eight-day forecast from the Bureau of Meteorology and see a very clear run that should bring the season to a close for a long time. much of the Australian culture belts. Grain Central: Get our daily crop news for free straight to your inbox Click here

