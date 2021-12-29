Tough days for Pakistan’s ruling party – The Diplomat





The defeat of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insafs in its traditional stronghold of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa does not bode well for its electoral prospects in other parts of the country.

In this photo from March 23, 2019, Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, center, watches a parade with Prime Minister Imran Khan, left, and President Arif Alvi, in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Credit: AP Photo / Anjum Naveed

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) suffered a humiliating defeat in the first phase of elections to local bodies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province. The KP is a traditional stronghold of the PTI and its rout in the province has raised questions about the electoral prospects of parties in other parts of the country.

After his party’s defeat, Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed that a poor selection of candidates was a major cause of the defeat. From now on, I will personally supervise PTI’s LG [local government] Electoral strategy in 2nd phase of KP LG elections and LG elections across Pakistan, he tweeted.

Khan dissolved the party’s organizational structure and reorganized it to activate it at the local level for the second phase of local elections in the KP and Punjab.

It was the first time since 2018 that the PTI had conducted an election without the support of the country’s security elite. The elections were relatively fair and the defeat of the PTI raises questions about the ability of parties to win against other political parties without military support.

The PTI has been accused of relying on the military leadership to deal with its problems in the past. From managing politics in the Punjab to monitoring unruly and ambitious political allies, the party has long enjoyed the backing of the military.

However, Prime Minister Khan’s supporters within the national security establishment may no longer have an appetite to convince others around them that supporting his government is a good idea. The party has failed to govern effectively and seems to have become a responsibility for its bosses in the military. It seems the generals are looking beyond the PTI.

In this regard, the recent controversy over the appointment of the Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (DG-ISI) was perhaps an important trigger for the military to realize that it was time to open up space for it. other political parties.

Without military support, the chances of the PTI winning local elections in Punjab and elsewhere are dire. It is important to note here that the PTI has lost most of the by-elections in Punjab over the past three years to the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). The recent Punjab cantonment council elections also saw the ruling party lose to its main political enemy in the province.

If the PTI loses to the PML-N in Punjab, which seems likely, they will find it difficult to keep their herd together. Across the country, it will experience internal uprisings and divisions as the 2023 general elections approach.

One of the reasons for the PTI’s defeat in the KP was that many political heavyweights, who remain in the party, did not support it. Some members of provincial and national assemblies openly supported opposition parties and undermined their own party’s candidates.

This trend reflects the shifting priorities of the military leadership, which is no longer interested in intervening on behalf of the ruling party, which is recognized by opportunistic politicians across the country.

For example, in Sindh, a member of the PTI National Assembly called on the government to meet with Muttahida Movement leader Qaumi Altaf Hussain, who remains banned from the country’s politics. Punjab’s PTI Prison Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan recently visited Liaqat Bagh, the site of the assassination of Pakistani People’s Party (PPP) leader Benazir Bhuttos, and asked authorities to complete her repair work, claiming that she was a representative of all Pakistanis.

It looks like political leaders who were pressured by the military establishment to join the PTI in the last general election may jump ship in the coming days as the military withdraws support for the ruling party.

If the recent local government elections are any indication of what is to come, then the PTI’s electoral loss to the KP is likely to extend beyond its traditional stronghold.

