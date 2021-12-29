Questions to bring Nawaz back largely settled





ISLAMABAD:

The government pledged on Tuesday to bring convicted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif back to the country, revealing that the issues had been “largely settled” with the UK to that end.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, in a media briefing after a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, said the government had been working on a law with the UK for two years and on the point to remove all anomalies.

“We have fixed most of the loopholes in the law after working with the UK for the past two years and we will bring it back,” Fawad announced, joking that the hearts of the people of Jati Umra sank when the leader of the PML-N, Ayaz Sadiq. had hinted that Nawaz was coming back. Jati Umra is the residence of the Sharif family.

“I tell you that they [Sharifs] themselves would never come back; we will have to bring them back, ”said the minister, adding that he had opposed the idea of ​​allowing Nawaz to leave for London in 2019.

Read The local court accepts the challan of the Jokhio murder case

The minister also announced that the mini-budget would be adopted during the current session of the National Assembly.

He added that the cabinet initially discussed the bill on Tuesday and is expected to deliberate further at its special meeting on December 29.

Calling the mini-budget a government “tweak”, Fawad said it would be presented to the assembly once the cabinet gave it the go-ahead.

Other major decisions taken by the cabinet included approving the country’s first-ever National Security Policy (NSP). The move comes a day after the National Security Council (NSC) approved NSP 2022-2026, which aimed to strengthen the country’s economic security and address external and internal challenges.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Moeed Yusuf, addressing the post-government press conference, said the NSP was a framework document that would provide direction for the formulation of sector policies and strategies.

The NSA said economic security provided an opportunity to spend on the military and other important areas, including food, population and water supply.

While explaining the foreign relations policy, Yusuf said it could be summed up in one sentence: “The agenda is peace with neighboring countries and other countries”.

In addition, the cabinet authorized the formation of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate the murder of Nazim Jokhio.

The JIT would include officials from the police, intelligence agencies and the armed forces.

Jokhio was reportedly tortured to death by the PPP MPA Jam Awais in Malir’s Memon Goth, Karachi, for preventing the lawmaker’s foreign guests from hunting the protected Houbara bustard by posting their videos on social media.

The cabinet also provided guidelines for the publication of the 2019 tax directory of deputies.

The information minister said that only the tax records of Pakistani politicians were made public.

“No other sector has as much responsibility as politicians. “

He added that the assets of politicians and their families were in the public domain.

“The new directory would also provide the public with the statement of tax payments.”

In response to a question, Fawad lambasted opposition parties, saying they did not have the “guts” to overthrow the government with their “so-called” protest movement.

He called opposition leaders “daily wage politicians”.

The minister claimed that the opposition parties lacked leadership in relation to Prime Minister Imran.

“It was Imran Khan who gave the previous government a hard time as leader of the opposition.”

He recalled that opposition leaders, including JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, had repeatedly given deadlines to topple the government over the past three years, but nothing had happened so far. now.

Regarding the affidavit of former Chief Justice of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim at the High Court in Islamabad, the minister said his proceedings revealed how the “Sicilian Mafia” – the Sharif family – were working to lobby on the courts.

Also Read: Cabinet Approves Pakistan’s First-Ever National Security Policy: NSA

The cabinet has given the green light to ex post facto approval of an agreement to set up a 1.2 million gallon per day desalination plant in Gwadar.

The project would be completed at a cost of Rs 2.2 billion as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and provide drinking water facilities to residents of Gwadar.

Referring to recent protests in Gwadar, Fawad said federal ministers Asad Umar and Zubeida Jalal had promised to provide residents with a drinking water project, which was now underway.

The cabinet approved the extradition proceedings against Nazia Shaheen and Shabar Abbas.

The Italian government had requested the extradition of the two defendants so that they could be tried for murder.

Likewise, the cabinet also approved the opening of extradition proceedings against Muhammad Usman.

The United Arab Emirates had requested Usman’s extradition so that he could stand trial for murder.

The cabinet also endorsed the recommendation of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to send relief items worth Rs 23.3 million to Cuba due to the Covid outbreak. -19.

