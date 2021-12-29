Residential development in the new national capital, Jokowi visits Summarecon Serpong





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visited Rainbow Springs condovillas developed by Summarecon Serpong. The visit was carried out in order to review, as well as a comparative study, the New National Capital Development Plan (IKN) in East Kalimantan. PT Summarecon Managing Chairman Agung Tbk Adrianto P Adhi said Rainbow Springs Condovillas is seen to have benefits as a real estate product capable of supporting a sustainable and environmentally friendly ecosystem. On this occasion, Adrianto also had the opportunity to explain some of the characteristics of Condovillas to President Jokowi, namely the concept of green building, the revitalization of the lakes, to the use of renewable energies. “The building concept adapts to the Indonesian tropical climate and has proven to be quite ideal for housing under the current conditions of the Covid-19 pandemic, due to the openings on either side of the building, so that the air can circulate properly, ”he said in a statement on Tuesday (28/28. 12/2021). He said that to support the formation of a healthy ecosystem, the total area of ​​buildings in the whole area is only 30% of the total area. The remaining 50 percent is for green spaces and 20 percent for facilities, roads and traffic. In addition, each building has taken into account the concept Sustainable development, savings through the use of energy-efficient technologies, buildings designed as green building. The architectural design of the building also favors the use of environmentally friendly materials, and uses certified materials as much as possible. green product. Summarecon Serpong Executive Director Magdalena Juliati added that the initial idea for the Rainbow Springs CondoVillas concept came from ideas and innovations from Summarecon which saw a gap in the real estate products in the market, namely homes and apartments. apartments, amid limited availability of land. ” We saw that difference This has to be adapted to the culture and lifestyle in Indonesia, which has led us to create a new residential concept under the name of Condovilla, and has made Summarecon a pioneer in creating similar residential trends in Indonesia ”, did he declare. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

Take advantage of premium content for more in-depth information

Login Register

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ekonomi.bisnis.com/read/20211229/47/1482812/pengembangan-hunian-di-ibu-kota-negara-baru-jokowi-kunjungi-summarecon-serpong The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos