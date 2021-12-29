PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate and lay foundation stones worth Rs 17,500 crore in Uttarakhand





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones on Thursday for 23 projects worth more than Rs 17,500 crore in Haldwani, Uttarakhand. Of the 23 projects, 17 projects worth over Rs 14,100 crore cover a wide range of sectors / areas across the state including irrigation, roads, housing, health infrastructure, l industry, sanitation, drinking water supply, among others. The Prime Minister will inaugurate six projects, including several road widening projects, a hydroelectric project in Pithoragarh and projects to improve the sewerage network in Nainital. The cumulative cost of projects being inaugurated is over Rs 3,400 crore. Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Lakhwar Multipurpose Project which will be constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 5,750 crore. This project was first conceived in 1976 and had been on hold for many years. Modi’s “vision to prioritize long-standing projects is the force behind the laying of the foundation stone of the project. This nationally significant project will allow the irrigation of an additional 34,000 hectares of land, produce 300 MW hydroelectric power and provide potable water to the six states of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan, “the Prime Minister’s Office said (PMO) in a press release. To improve connectivity in remote parts of the country, the inauguration and laying of the foundation stone of several road sector projects worth around Rs 8,700 crore would be carried out. In addition, the foundation stones for several road projects across the state under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna would also be laid by the Prime Minister. The projects include the laying of 133 rural roads with a total length of 1,157 km at a cost of over Rs 625 crore and the construction of 151 bridges at a cost of around Rs 450 crore. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the AIIMS Rishikesh satellite center in Udham Singh Nagar district and the Jagjivan Ram Government Medical College in Pithoragarh. These two hospitals are being built at a cost of around Rs 500 crore and Rs 450 crore, respectively. The improved medical infrastructure will not only help people in the Kumaon and Terai regions, but also the bordering areas of Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the “aromatic park” in Kashipur and the plastic industrial park in Sitarganj and several other initiatives in the areas of housing, sanitation and drinking water supply through the State.

