No tolerance for slow and complicated service





DRAWING. President Joko Widodo

Journalist: Ratih Waseso | Editor: Herlina Kartika Dewi KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) wishes for the achievement of a world-class bureaucracy equally at all levels across Indonesia. One of the embodiments of a world-class bureaucracy can be achieved through the use and development of inclusive digital innovations. “We apply digitization to increase efficiency, effectiveness, productivity and accountability. We put pressure on it, we minimize irregularities and corrupt behavior in all lines of all institutions,” Jokowi said during the award of the predicate of high compliance with civil service standards 2021 by the Indonesian Ombudsman, Wednesday (29/12). Public services are clear evidence of the state’s presence in society, where Jokowi stressed that good service will leave a good impression.

On the other hand, poor service will create a bad perception which, if left unchecked, can reduce the confidence and credibility of state administrators. “Public service providers need to be better, people’s demands continue to increase. There will be no tolerance for those whose services are slow and convoluted. There is no room for hostile and callous services. “, did he declare. Also read: Bulog will receive a mission to sell cheap cooking oil next year Jokowi added that the utility providers cannot work as usual. It means changing the way of thinking, changing the way of responding, changing the way of working, the orientation has to be results to achieve great service. In order to meet the expectations and needs of the community quickly and accurately. However, an excellent public service requires commitment, joint efforts, synergy between institutions, continuous efforts, long discipline, system transformation, governance transformation, a change in mindset and a change in work culture. . During the current pandemic, utility providers are required to transform by using more technology to perform service tasks, digitize services for easier access, provide faster and more affordable services. Therefore, Jokowi said the transformational efforts that had been made during the pandemic could be the initial capital to develop public service innovations to create breakthroughs and solutions. Also read: Throughout 2021, over 87,000 businesses reported WLKP online In the implementation of quality public services, it is necessary to assess compliance to see capacities, see success and see gaps in the process of developing public service institutions to make them more efficient, accountable and transparent. . “I appreciate the efforts of the Ombudsman of the Republic of Indonesia to conduct conformity assessments in order to improve respect for the rights of the community to obtain quality public services,” he added. MAKE A DONATION, get a free voucher! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As an expression of gratitude for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



Reporter: Ratih Waseso

Editor: Herlina Kartika Dewi

