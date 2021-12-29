Xi Jinping urged Chinese Communist Party leaders to care less about personal gain

The Chinese President said in his address to the Political Bureau of the Central Committee that it is necessary to make efforts to educate the people in order to increase their confidence.

Xi Jinping urged Communist Party leaders to let them worry less about personal gain

Chinese President and Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leader Xi Jinping asked senior leaders of the party worry less about personal gain and be exemplary in their convictions in order to maintain a unified and centralized leadership.

Xi’s remarks are part of his latest address to the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, the highest body of training power, which gathered for two days in Beijing to study the history of the party and exercise self-criticism, official media reported on Wednesday.

In his speech, the president called on politburo members to care less about personal gain, to lead the demonstration of the steadfastness of their ideals and beliefs and be an example in order to maintain the authority of the Central Committee and its unified and centralized leadership, reports the state press agency Xinhua .

ROAD TO THE XX CONGRESS

Xi, secretary of the party’s Central Committee, asserted that “the more he accumulates historical wisdom”, “the more initiative he will have to conquer his future” and pointed out that over the past hundred years “he has been committed to the pursuit of happiness for the Chinese people, the rejuvenation of the nation, the pursuit of progress for mankind and the common good for the world.”

The CPC, at the helm of China since 1949, this year commemorated the centenary of its founding and will hold the XX Formation Congress in 2022, during which it is taken for granted that the current leader will continue his already enormous power, which some begin to compare to that accumulated by Mao Zedong.

This is where the CCP’s historic trust lies and the source of party confidence in the exercise of long-term government in China and uniting the people and guiding them forward, Xi said.

Thus, he urged the rulers to strive to educate “party members and the people, especially young people, to increase their historic confidence and to move forward with confidence, since the party still maintains its close union with the people.

The meeting decided to strengthen the historic confidence, unity and fighting spirit of the CPC among its members and considered a report on how the mandate of improving conduct has been implemented this year from the Political Bureau.

The pursuit of corruption in official circles has been a mainstay of Xi’s policy since coming to power in 2013. Since that year, China has tried more than 1.5 million officials for receiving bribes. , but some critics have pointed out that it could also be used to end the political careers of some of Xi’s rivals.

Chinese President Xi Jinping

XI, NEW HELMET

Politburo members, according to the official note, unanimously stressed that Xi’s central role in the Party and his proclamation on “Chinese-style socialism for a new era” has “decisive weight in advancing the historic process of renewal. national. .

Historical achievements for the party and the country were possible basically because Xi kept a firm course at the helm and his premise provided scientific advice, was established during the conclave, in which it was held that “the members of the Bureau should lead the defense of Xi’s central role in the Central Committee and the study and implementation of his thinking.”

The title of “helmsman” and references to “leading the helm” were frequently used to refer to Mao during his tenure, particularly from 1966 when the Cultural Revolution began.

The term was depreciated particularly under the tenures of Jiang Zemin (1993-2003) and Hu Jintao (2003-2013), who promoted a more collective style of leadership, but it recovered during the Xi period.

(With information from EFE)



