U is for U-turn: Boris Johnson, Owen Paterson and the overthrow that sparked a sordid scandal





Photo by Allstar Picture Library Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo First of all, an admission. Engaged readers may notice that U was turning around in the New statesmans 2020 AZ too. But we promise it’s not just laziness on our part: the UK government is still doing U-eys in the middle of the highway a year later. In 2020, the government infuriated its own MPs and baffled voters by backtracking on issues ranging from free school meals during the holidays (twice) to England’s unfair exam result algorithm at housing construction plans. As the king of R&B of the 2000s Usher Put the: It’s not hard to learn, it’s called the U-turn and # 10 clearly learned it. In November, he performed the mother of all U-turns, when he backed up on his unfathomable decision to overhaul the parliamentary standards process who had ruled that one of the ruling party’s MPs, Owen Paterson, should face a 30-day suspension for serious violations of lobbying rules. Conservative MPs marched through the lobby to vote against checks and balances designed to control the conduct of politicians, only to have the government change its mind the next day. [see also: Chris Bryant interview: Labour should put the ministerial code into law] Eventually Paterson resigned, but the damage was already done. Every day a new story about the extra incomes and activities of MPs (mostly Conservatives) grabbed the headlines and reinforced an image of ‘sordid’ within a party already accused of cronyism in awarding contracts. linked to Covid during the pandemic. It appeared to strike the Conservatives’ hitherto strong polling position, and was followed by further scandals surrounding Number 10 over allegations its staff hosted a Christmas party. Maybe 2000s R&B was playing. Find other entries in the 2021 New Statesman AZ here. Subscribe to The New Statesmans newsletters

