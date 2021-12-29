Azerbaijan worries about normalization trend between Turkey and Armenia | Neil Hauer

In recent weeks, statements that Turkey and Armenia are seeking to normalize relations for the first time in a generation have raised at least some hope for reconciliation between the two. There is great skepticism, for obvious reasons, about the possibilities of success, but the appointment of special envoys in each country dedicated to the task appears to be a tangible step forward.

But there is another external factor that is more likely to derail the process than even the century-long mutual recrimination between the two: the Baku-sized roadblock standing squarely between Yerevan and Ankara.

The long-standing enmity between Turkey and Armenia need not be presented: a country is unlikely to have good relations with the successor state of those who perpetrated genocide against its people, especially when they continue to deny it (Turkey denies the Armenian genocide of the Ottoman era). The two sides enjoyed a brief rapprochement after the collapse of the Soviet Union, when Armenia reappeared as an independent nation in 1991. It would be short-lived. Turkey quickly severed fledgling relations and sealed its border with Armenia just two years later to support its Turkish ally Azerbaijan in the first Nagorno-Karabakh war, a situation that persists to this day.

Two important events occurred last year which shook this state of affairs. First, and most obvious, Ankara intervened with the full military and political support of Azerbaijan as it reclaims most of the disputed territories held by Armenian forces after the war in the early 1990s. More interesting , however, is one of the externalities of this result: Armenia no longer controlled any of the seven regions of Azerbaijan around the former province of Karabakh which it held until 2020. Turkey’s official justification for severing relations (and maintaining them) had always been Armenia’s occupation of these seven regions, not the Karabakh conflict itself. Suddenly, this precondition for re-establishing links had become obsolete.

Probes were put in place earlier this year. A number of Turkish officials close to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have said Turkey is ready to normalize relations with Armenia, while in Yerevan Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and others reiterated the long-standing position of Armenia on the desire to normalize without preconditions.

The question seemed poised to move forward, but with a tacit caveat upon which all hopes for progress would rest: How much, if at all, would Turkey care to appease Azerbaijan?

For Baku, its strategy since the end of the war last year has been one of unbridled pressure on its defeated neighbor. In an attempt to force Armenia both to completely abandon the Karabakh rump guarded by Russia and to allow unhindered access between Azerbaijan proper and its enclave of Nakhichevan, Azerbaijan has closed the northern main road -south of Armenia, occupied parts of its territory and launched offensives in Armenia correct.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly stressed that the Karabakh conflict is over and the Zangezur Corridor will be opened, two goals for which he clearly hopes Turkey will help him. For a while, it seemed unclear whether Ankara was on board with this provocative strategy, as many months have passed without official Turkish commentary on Bakus’ actions along the Armenian border.

However, this question seems settled. Over the past two months, Turkish diplomats have started to repeatedly refer to Azerbaijan when describing a potential rapprochement with Armenia. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu provides the best example of this, stating that Ankara will act with Azerbaijan at every stage of its negotiations with Armenia and referring to the final settlement of the Karabakh conflict (something which is not on the horizon) as coming alongside Progress Turkey-Armenia. Whatever happened behind the scenes, the Erdogans administration has apparently decided it would rather keep Aliyev fully by its side rather than risk serious progress with Armenia.

Baku has already torpedoed this process: in 2008, Yerevan and Ankara began a series of negotiations on the reopening of the border, with a few high-profile football matches between the parties, before Azerbaijani pressure on Turkey caused its collapse. . This time, however, Turkey is even openly signaling that it will not engage Armenia beyond the limits Baku sets for it, however oppressive they may be. In the present case, Aliyev’s conditions for Armenia are both an obvious obstacle to serious negotiations and something the Azerbaijani leader does not seem willing to back down against. If Turkey really attaches its own process with Armenia to this wagon, it too will stay at the station.

At the time of writing, there were still apparently more encouraging signs of progress on the horizon, but ultimately without commitment: Pashinyan and Aliyev agreed at a summit in Brussels to reopen the rail link to the Soviet era connecting the two countries, another principle of the last years of ceasefire agreement. Russia remains a wild card: it continues to press publicly for the reopening of transit links between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as for Turkish-Armenian normalization, but its sincerity is questioned because the status quo of the region is perfectly suited to Moscow. But until the railway ties are physically laid across the Armenia-Turkey or Armenia-Azerbaijan border, all of this remains empty talk and just more verbal agreements for themselves rather than for something tangible. .