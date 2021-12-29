Prime Minister Imran Khan to stamp out inflation in 5th year of office, says Sheikh Rashid





Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan would eliminate inflation in the fifth year of his term.

Speaking to media in Rawalpindi today, he said eradicating poverty is the government’s top priority agenda. The mini-budget would be adopted under all conditions and underlined, he added and said there was a need to control the dollar rate.

The Home Secretary said: I cannot explain the stomach ache the opposition is feeling and promised that the Prime Minister will complete his five-year term.

The leader of the Awami Muslim League (AML) said his party was a forever coalition partner of the government and maintained that the following year was devoted to local elections.

He said people would not be disturbed or homeless during the construction of Nullah Leh in Rawalpindi, adding that the project would lift people out of poverty.

The Ring Road project in the garrison town would also be completed soon, he said.

#Live: Home Secretary @ShkhRasheed addressing ceremony at #Rawalpindi https://t.co/DumQRHMENy

Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) December 29, 2021

Rashid said he would launch his book on 50 Years of Politics on January 5, adding that they had not let any land grabber strengthen his feet in the five decades.

There would be a big parade on Pakistan Day, he said. The government had asked the opposition parties to hold their protest on March 30 instead of March 23, he said, announcing that for the first time there would be an overflight of JS. -10 fighter planes.

Rashid said a storm had arisen over Nawaz Sharif’s return while offering that he was willing to pay for his plane ticket “despite being a sheikh”.

If Nawaz Sharif wants to come back, he can. If not, it doesn’t make any difference.

“Every party [in Pakistan] wishes to have the support of the establishment which has decided to stand as a candidate for elected officials [Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf] government, ”Rashid said.

The minister added that he and his party will fight again in the next elections under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

