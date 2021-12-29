Ortega goes into Uncle Xi Jinping’s pocket





Internationally isolated and doubtful of the legitimacy of his new mandate, the president of the Nicaraguan president is allied with communist China. MANAGUA Editorial The announcement by the United States on December 12 to suspend all non-essential aid to Nicaragua (and Cuba) did not seem to bother the government of Daniel ortega. The attitude could be understood as habituation to the constant sanctions imposed by Washington in the face of excesses against democracy and human rights by the Nicaraguan government. But the lack of interest can also have another explanation: the closer ties between Ortega and the regime of China, reinforced and patented this month. In fact, two days before the US announcement of new sanctions, Nicaragua broke off diplomatic relations with Taiwn since 1990 and restored them with China. In your decision, Nicaragua declare that the People’s Republic China It is the only legitimate government that represents all China and Taiwan it is an inalienable part of Chinese territory. In this way, analysts consider, Daniel Ortega atgive up the so-called dollar diplomacy of Taiwan, in exchange for the recognition of China, which considers the island to be a rebellious province. Now, Nicaragua expects Beijing to complete more than the $ 27.9 million Taipi invested in the Central American country in 2020, on top of the $ 321.6 million from loans from the Central American Bank for Economic Integration ( CABEI), with a strong presence of the former Asian Partner, the same year. (EFE) Taiwn protest for the goods The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Taiwn protest by the decision of the regime of Nicaragua transfer to China Taiwanese goods in the country, following their donation from the diplomatic offices of Taipi to the Catholic Church of Managua. The government of Nicaragua is obliged to protect the facilities of the Embassy of Taiwn, as well as its properties and files. The government of Taiwn cannot accept it and vigorously protests against the illegal occupation of his property and its illegal transfer to the People’s Republic ChinaTaiwan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement. In addition, Taipi announced that the Taiwanese Embassy in Managua will step down in two weeks. (EFE)

