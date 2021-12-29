PM Narendra Modi’s Mercedes-Maybach S650 guard costs much less, routine replacement, sources say amid Buzz





PM Narendra Modi’s Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Guard runs on 6-liter twin-turbo V12 engine New Delhi: A car for Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led to widespread speculation over its high price, which is said to be Rs 12 crore. PM Modi’s new car is a Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Guard. Previously he used a Range Rover Vogue, a Toyota Land Cruiser and a BMW car. The replacement car, however, costs significantly less than what is reported in the media, sources said, adding that the actual cost is around a third of the price of social media tours. Two of these cars were bought for the Prime Minister. The new cars are not an upgrade but a routine replacement after BMW ceased to manufacture the previously used model, sources said. The security detail of the Special Protection Group, or SPG, follows a six-year standard to replace vehicles used by the people they are responsible for protecting. The previous cars had been used by PM Modi for eight years. A security audit reported this and raised concerns that it could weaken security, sources said. Asset purchase decisions to improve the security of a beneficiary are based on the perception of the threat. They are decided by the SPG without taking the point of view of the people they protect, sources said. “Widespread talk about the safety features of the recipient’s car is not in the national interest as it puts a lot of unnecessary detail in the public domain. It only threatens the life of the recipient,” an NDTV told NDTV. manager with direct knowledge of the matter, ask not to be identified. Sources said Prime Minister Modi had given no preference as to which cars to use, but Congresswoman Sonia Gandhi used Range Rovers bought for former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. The Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Guard offers the highest level of armored protection available in a production car. The car can withstand large caliber bullets, thanks to the improved windows and bodywork. Power comes from a 6-liter twin-turbo V12 engine. Top speed is limited to 160 km / h. The car also has special run-flat tires that will continue to work if damaged or punctured to ensure a quick getaway.

