Boris Johnson is at his worst grade among Tory members

Boris Johnson has fallen to his lowest popularity among Tory members, poll shows.

The Prime Minister is the most unpopular cabinet member, according to the ConservativeHome poll, with a net approval score of minus 34%.

Only two others have a negative rating: Chief Whip Mark Spencer at minus 24% and Home Secretary Priti Patel at minus 2%.

The most popular is Liz Truss, with an approval score of 74%.

It comes a day after another investigation for the website found that the foreign secretary was in pole position to succeed Mr Johnson storming Rishi Sunak.

Yesterday’s poll found that the Chancellor is the sixth most popular cabinet member, with a net satisfaction rate of 49%. He is defeated by Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace and Secretary of Education Nadhim Zahawi.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries fell from fourth to 16th place on the 25th.

Paul Goodman, editor of ConservativeHome, said of Mr Johnson’s assessment: The explanation? Parties, jurisdiction, Covid restrictions, [disgraced MP Owen] Paterson, taxes and net zero.

He added: “Perhaps the only good news for Boris Johnson is that his score, dismal as it is, is nowhere near as disastrous as that of Theresa May in the spring of 2019, when she broke the record for unpopularity of the survey, entering a catastrophic minus 75 points.

“Nonetheless, this is the Prime Minister’s second consecutive month with negative ratings, his third overall and his lowest overall.”

The poll also shows upgrading secretary Michael Gove dropped from twelfth to sixth (up 16) and health secretary Sajid Javid from eighth to twelfth (up 29).