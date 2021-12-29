Prime Minister Narendra Modi Buys Ticket Before Boarding Kanpur Metro, Internet Users Applaud | Mobility news





Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated the Kanpur Rail Metro Project, taking the metro on the priority 9 km stretch between IIT and Motijheel. Before getting on the metro, PM Modi also bought the Kanpur Metro Rail ticket and was seen holding his ticket in hand upon entering the metro platform. He was accompanied by Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. On board the ultramodern Kanpur metro. Direction the program where the main development work will be launched. pic.twitter.com/vnlVGPqTAm Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 28, 2021 Many users of various social media websites praised PM Modi’s decision. BJP chief Sambit Patra also took to Twitter to congratulate the prime minister on purchasing the ticket. “Simplicity at its best! PM Modi bought a ticket to travel on the Kanpur metro,” Patra tweeted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today inaugurated the completed section of the Kanpur subway rail project and made a subway ride. The completed 9 km long section of the Kanpur Rail Metro Project runs from IIT Kanpur to Moti Jheel. The total length of the Kanpur metro rail project is 32 km and is being built at a cost of over Rs 11,000 crore. The Kanpur metro will be the fastest metro project in the country. Read also: 10 things to know about the Kanpur metro rail project Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath started the construction works of the Kanpur metro project on November 15, 2019, and the test run was held on the 9 km IIT priority corridor to Motijheel on November 10, 2021, in less than two years. In addition, the rail metro project, the Prime Minister also ushered in the Bina-Panki multi-product pipeline project. According to the PMO, the 356 km Bina-Panki multi-product pipeline project has a capacity of about 3.45 million metric tons per year. With contributions from ANI Live #mute

