CHINA. Xi Jinping’s technological autarky

To help China become a self-sustaining “tech superpower,” the ruling Communist Party is pushing the world’s largest e-commerce company to take on the difficult and expensive task of designing its own processor chips, a business unlike any other. other. before.

Its chip unit, T-Head, unveiled its third processor in October, the Yitian 710 for Alibaba’s cloud computing business. Alibaba says it has no plans to sell the chip to third parties at this time. Other nascent chip developers, including Tencent and Xiaomi, pledge billions of dollars in line with official plans to build computing, clean energy and other technologies that can boost China’s global wealth and influence .

Processor chips are playing an increasingly critical role in products, from smartphones to cars, from medical devices to home appliances. Coronavirus pandemic shortages disrupt global production and supplies, reports PA.

Chips are a top priority in the Chinese Communist Party’s marathon to end China’s dependence on technology from the United States, Japan, and other suppliers Beijing sees as economic and strategic rivals potentials. If successful, political and business leaders warn it could slow innovation, disrupt global trade, and impoverish the world. Self-reliance is the foundation of the Chinese nation, President Xi Jinping said in a speech released last March. He called on China to become a technological superpower to safeguard national economic security (). We must strive to become the world’s leading science center and the pinnacle of innovation, said Mr.

Beijing’s campaign adds to the tension with Washington and Europe, who see China as a strategic competitor. If the world were to divide into markets with incompatible standards and products, parts made in the United States or Europe might not work in Chinese computers or automobiles. Manufacturers of smartphones with one dominant global operating system and two networking standards may need to create unique versions for different markets. It could slow down development.

Today, Chinese factories assemble the world’s smartphones and tablets, but they need components from the United States, Europe, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea. Chips are the number one import China, ahead of crude oil, with more than $ 300 billion last year.

The official urgency increased after Huawei Technologies Ltd., China’s leading global technology brand, lost access to chips and other U.S. technologies in 2018 following White House sanctions.

This crippled the ambition of the telecom equipment manufacturer to be a leader in next-generation smartphones. U.S. officials say Huawei poses a security risk and could aid Chinese espionage, a claim denied by the company.

To date, Huawei and some of its Chinese rivals are close to competing with Intel Corp., Qualcomm Inc., South Korea’s Samsung Electronics, and Britain’s Arm Ltd. sector. But when it comes to manufacturing them, foundries like the state-owned SMIC in Shanghai are behind industry leaders including Tsmc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. which produces chips for global brands.

Even companies like Alibaba that can design chips are likely to need Taiwanese or foreign foundries to manufacture them. Alibaba’s Yitian 710 requires precision that no Chinese foundry can achieve yet.

China accounts for 23% of global chip manufacturing capacity, but only 7.6% of sales. Placing millions of transistors on a fingernail-sized piece of silicon requires approximately 1,500 steps, microscopic precision, and proprietary technologies from US, European, Japanese, and other suppliers, and many manufacturing processes are covered by restrictions on “dual-use” technologies.

Alibaba’s Yitian 710 based on British Arm architecture, highlighting China’s continued need for foreign know-how. Alibaba said it will continue to work closely with longtime foreign suppliers Intel, Arm, Nvidia Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. T-Head’s first chip, the Hemang 800, was announced in 2019 for artificial intelligence. Its second, the XuanTie 910, for autonomous cars and others functions. In November, Tencent Holding announced its first three chips for artificial intelligence, cloud computing and video.

Beijing says it will spend $ 150 billion from 2014 to 2030 to grow its chip industry, but even that is only a fraction of what world leaders are investing. Tsmc plans to spend $ 100 billion over the next three years on research and manufacturing.

China is looking to gain experience by hiring engineers from Tsmc and other Taiwanese manufacturers. Taiwan, which Beijing claims to be part of its territory and has threatened to attack, has responded by placing limits on job offers. Beijing is encouraging smartphone makers and other manufacturers to use suppliers in China, even if they cost more, but officials deny that China wants to separate itself from global industries.

Tommaso Dal Passo