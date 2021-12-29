British scientists slam Boris Johnson’s government for failing to impose COVID restrictions before New Years

A number of scientists have criticized the government of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for refusing to impose additional COVID-19 restrictions on England before the New Year amid fears of Omicron. According to The Guardian, some of them have described it as the biggest divergence between scientific advice and legislation since the start of the pandemic. Some scientists have expressed concern that although the Omicron variant appears to be milder, it is highly transmissible. Scientists say this can lead to a dramatic increase in hospitalizations and deaths without intervention.

The outlet said scientists were criticizing Johnson’s cabinet for rejecting new measures before Christmas. Even as the Omicron variant continues to spread across the country, three cabinet members told the outlet on Monday they remained deeply skeptical about the importance of further measures. UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said people themselves should take action to protect others.

We will not take any further action. Of course, people should be careful around the New Year celebrations and do a lateral flow test if that makes sense, celebrate outside if you can, have ventilation inside if you can. can, said Javid. It should be noted that the decision not to introduce curbs in England is an outlier in the UK, after Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland introduced limits on social gatherings and events massive. The UK is not introducing any restrictions, meaning nightclubs will remain open for New Years Eve.

Omicron is “not the same disease” as previous waves

The Omicron variant is not the same disease we saw a year ago, a leading immunologist has said as the new strain of coronavirus emerges to become dominant in Europe. According to the Guardian report, Sir John Bell, professor of medicine at the University of Oxford and government adviser on life sciences, even said that the high death rates from COVID-19 in the UK now belong in the past.

Noting that although COVID-19-related hospitalizations have increased in recent weeks amid the spread of Omicron, Bell said the coronavirus infection appears to be less severe and that many people are spending a relatively short time. to the hospital. He said fewer patients needed high-flow oxygen and the average length of stay was as short as three days.

(IMAGE: AP / Shutterstock)