Trump’s surgeon general denounces CDC guidelines on segregation





Jerome Adams, former President Trump’s U.S. surgeon general, criticized the CDC on Tuesday for shortening the recommended isolation time for people who test positive for COVID-19 to five days if they are asymptomatic.

Details: Adams also expressed concern in a Twitter post and in an interview on Tuesday about the CDC’s updated face mask guidelines, which advise that after the recommended isolation period, people should wear masks for at least five days to “minimize the risk of infecting others.”

A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or has been tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.

What he says: Adams told News 8 that “we haven’t had great mask compliance so far,” and said “science tells us” not to end isolation until a negative antigen test result “is the best way to protect ourselves”.

“I’m afraid now they’re saying people who are in isolation for five days may end isolation. But what most of the United States will hear is, ‘Hey, isolation is for everyone. . “It doesn’t matter if you have symptoms or not, it doesn’t matter if you are wearing a mask, because the guidelines also say that for the second five days you should wear a mask around everyone.” Jerome Adams to News 8

The big picture: Businesses across the United States have been strained with employees in quarantine as Omicron infections rise, including the airline industry, which has seen thousands of flights canceled during the holiday period due to COVID-19 outbreaks among crews.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said Monday after the CDC shortened its isolation guidelines from 10 days to seven days for asymptomatic people as the update sought to balance “what we know about the spread of the virus and the protection provided by vaccination and booster doses ”.

What They Say: NIAID Director Anthony Fauci told CNN on Monday that the isolation recommendation had been reduced due to “the sheer volume of new cases we have and plan to continue with Omicron.”

If you’re asymptotic and infected, we want to get people back to work, especially those in essential jobs, ”said Fauci, who is also President Biden’s chief medical adviser. CDC officials did not immediately respond to Axios’ request. for comment.

Take it further … Biden: ‘We still have work to do’ on COVID testing capacity

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/trump-surgeon-general-isolation-cdc-guidance-0615c035-cd36-4e5c-93c8-1b6ba96a7654.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos