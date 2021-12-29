Updates from HT: PM Modi to hold Cabinet meeting at 4pm today and all breaking news | Latest India News

Here are the main news, analysis and opinions of the day. Find out about the latest news and other updates from the Hindustan Times.

Prime Minister Modi will hold the Council of Ministers today; Omicron, assembly polls open to discussion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a cabinet meeting on Wednesday amid rising cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 4 p.m., according to Hindustan Times sister publication Livehindustan. Read more

Shashi Tharoor shares old Hinduism vs Hindutva post, says still relevant

Amid the controversy over Haridwar’s Dharma Sansad, Congressman Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday shared an older article comparing Hinduism to Hindutva and said that although he shared it two years ago, the comparison is still valid. Read more

Amit Shah will lay the foundations for worthy projects 49.36 crores to Gandhinagar

Union Home Secretary Amit Shah will practically lay the groundwork for various worthy development projects on Wednesday 49.36 crores in Gandhinagar, his parliamentary constituency, in Gujarat. Read more

Then we can allow South Africa to beat: Mohammed Shami reveals the target India aims to set in the Centurion test

Just when you thought South Africa had produced a remarkable turnaround in the ongoing test at Centurion, the Indian sewing attack led by Mohammed Shami handed the contest over in favor of India as visitors turned finished the third day with a 146 point lead. Read more

Mrunal Thakur says she was treated like a newcomer in a way, cried at home afterwards

Actor Mrunal Thakur said that when she was starting out in the entertainment industry there were times the way she was treated left her in tears. Read more