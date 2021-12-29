Trump backs Alaska Governor Dunleavy for re-election – as long as he does not back Senator Murkowski in 2022





By Shawna Mizelle, CNN

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday backed Alaska GOP Governor Mike Dunleavy for re-election in 2022, but his endorsement comes with a caveat that is just the latest sign of his attempts to ‘influence Republican politics next year.

Trump has vowed to withdraw his support if Dunleavy approves Republican Senator from Alaska Lisa Murkowski, whom Trump made his primary target in next year’s midterm election after the senator voted to convict him in of his impeachment trial earlier this year.

“Alaska needs Mike Dunleavy as governor more than ever. He has my full and complete approval, but that approval is subject to his non-approval from Senator Lisa Murkowski who has been very bad for Alaska, ”Trump said in a statement. “In other words, if Mike approves it, which is his prerogative, my approval of him is null and void, and no longer has any force or effect!” “

Trump backed Kelly Tshibaka, the former Alaska administration commissioner, to take on Murkowski in a party struggle that has emerged as a proxy battle between the former president, whose political advisers have joined the campaign. of Tshibaka, and Senatorial Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican who supports the senator.

Murkowski was one of seven Republican senators – and the only candidate for re-election in 2022 – who broke party lines by joining Democrats in voting to condemn Trump for inciting insurgency on the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6.

Sign of the number of states left behind Trump, the GOP of Alaska censored Murkowski for his vote of condemnation, which Tshibaka seized.

But Murkowski, who ran a successful written campaign in 2010 after losing the GOP primary, retaliated by announcing his intention to run for office in November. “In this election, the lower 48 aliens are going to try to take over the Alaska Senate seat for their partisan agendas. They don’t understand our condition and frankly they don’t care about your future. My commitment to Alaska is the same as the one I made during my first campaign.

Murkowski could benefit in 2022 from a new system in the state where candidates run in a non-partisan primary and the top four qualify for the general election. The winner is then chosen by preferential vote.

Dunleavy won the governor’s race in 2018 and is running for a second term next year.

“Mike Dunleavy has been a strong and consistent Conservative since his time in the Alaska State Senate. I was proud to support his first gubernatorial candidacy and I am also proud to support his re-election, ”Trump said in his statement Tuesday. “From his handling of the virus, his support for the Constitution, including the Second and Tenth Amendments, taking advantage of all the opportunities Alaska has to offer, and his strong resistance against the liberal Biden administration’s attempt to undermine our great country. “

Manu Raju and Alex Rogers contributed to this report.

